EA ReplicateOrders

This EA will replicate active order.

Using  for duplicate the orders when you copy from signals in mql5 but your balance is less than the balance of the signal of provider. 

The replicated orders will close when the active orders close.

PARAMETER

coefficient=1; //Replicate new order with lots equal active order x 1

DisplayInfo=true; // Display information of your account

Please test demo before use in real account. 

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Utilities
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Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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