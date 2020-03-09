EA ReplicateOrders
- Utilities
-
Truong Vu VanEA coder for mt4 trader.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA will replicate active order.
Using for duplicate the orders when you copy from signals in mql5 but your balance is less than the balance of the signal of provider.
The replicated orders will close when the active orders close.
PARAMETER
coefficient=1; //Replicate new order with lots equal active order x 1
DisplayInfo=true; // Display information of your account
Please test demo before use in real account.