Copy Trade Pro

 Master Copy Trade PRO – Premium Master (Sender) EA

Advanced Copy Trading Solution for MT4 – Professional Signal Broadcasting System

Master Copy Trade Pro is a powerful and reliable Master (Sender) Expert Advisor designed to broadcast your trading signals from one MT4 terminal to multiple Slave accounts with precision and full control.


Slab EA Free Download Link

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185089?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description

Built for serious traders, signal providers, and fund managers who want professional-grade copy trading without external servers or monthly subscriptions.

Key Highlights

Advanced Filtering System
• Symbol Whitelist (e.g. EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPJPY only)
• Magic Number Filter (specific EAs or manual trades)
• Minimum Lot Filter
• Trading Hours Filter (supports overnight sessions)

Complete Trade Broadcasting
• Market orders (Buy/Sell)
• Pending orders (Limit/Stop)
• Order modification (SL/TP changes)
• Partial closes
• Order close & pending order cancellation
• Pending order trigger detection

Premium Live Dashboard
Beautiful dark/gold professional interface on the chart with:
• Real-time statistics (Tracked Trades, Signals Today, Filtered Trades, Last Signal)
• One-click Pause / Resume broadcasting
• Active filters display
• Live status indicator

Heartbeat System
Slave accounts can easily check if the Master is running and healthy.

Robust & Safe Architecture
• No DLLs, no internet required
• Unique Master Key system (run multiple Masters simultaneously)
• Daily signal counter & ignored trades tracking
• Smart duplicate prevention

Easy to Use
Just attach the EA on your master account, set your desired filters, and start broadcasting.

Pricing & System

Best Results: 1 Master (Paid) + Unlimited Slaves (Free)

Who is it for?

  • Signal Providers & PAMM Account Managers
  • Traders managing multiple accounts
  • Copy Trading Service Owners
  • Anyone wanting reliable, filtered, and professional trade copying

No monthly fees. No VPS dependency. Pure MT4 power.

Note: This is the Master (Sender) version. For complete copy trading system, use it with Slave Copy Trade Pro (Free).

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RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1 timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->   click here . How to get
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
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Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
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