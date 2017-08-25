Trades Manager MT4

5

What Trades Manager can do for your trades.

  • Collect all order positions into one chart (pict. 1).
  • All orders will be grouped by pair symbol, sum of order positions, lots, running pips, and profit/losses.
  • All orders will be summarized and displayed at the bottom of the panel.
  • You can set target profit, stop loss and placing stop-profit automatically to each order (pict. 4).
  • From one chart, it will be easier to monitor and manage all orders without moving to another chart.
  • The green color is surplus (profit), and red is minus (floating) (pict. 2).
  • You can manually close order quickly, just by pressing the button for each pair, or to total orders (pict. 3).
  • You can also set close all orders automatically by options:
    1. Reaching Total target, based on total pips or total money.
    2. Reaching Total stop loss, based on total pips, total money, or margin level (%).
    3. Send notification (screen, smartphone, and email).
  • Unlike other EAs, Trades Manager does not require tick price on the chart to work.
  • You can trade with more convenience because you can use substitution technique to all pairs.
  • Everything will be done in milliseconds (in normal internet connection).
  • Market Sentiment can be seen also in the chart.

  • How to use Trades Manager
    -- Run the Trades Manager EA into 1 chart that is not being used for trading.
    -- Set the options as you wish how it will manage your trades.

  • Trades Manager will work faster and more accurate than a person in managing the trades.
Input Parameters
  • Suffix Currency Pair - Enter suffix currency if your trading account uses suffix, e.g m, i, f, z, etc.
  • Target (pips) for each position - Enter default target in pips for each order. Enter 0 to ignore.
  • Stop-loss (pips) for each position - Enter default stop loss in pips for each order. Enter 0 to ignore.
  • Use stop-profit (break even) - If you want to use auto stop-profit, then choose it "true".
  • Surplus Range (pips) after Stop-Level - Enter how far order surplus (pips) before placing stop-profit. Enter 0 to ignore. Default is 20 pips.
  • Pips +s/l stop-profit - Enter pips for stop-profit for each order. Enter 0 to ignore. Default is 2 pips.
  • Managed by money? - Choose it true if you wish to close all positions when total trades meet the money you want.
  • Target money for total trades - EA will close all positions when total positions meet your profit target.
  • Stop-loss money for total trades - EA will close all positions when total positions meet your stop loss in money.
  • Stop-loss by margin level (%) - EA will close all positions when margin level (%) meet the percentage.
  • Managed by pips? - Choose it true if you wish to close all positions when total trades meet total pips you want.
  • Target pips for total trades - EA will close all positions when total positions meet total pips as profit target.
  • Stop-loss pips for total trades - EA will close all positions when total positions meet total pips stop loss.
  • Alert/Notification does not work in the Strategy Tester.
  • Screen alert - Notification to your chart.
  • Send notification to smartphone - Push Notification to your smartphone.
  • Send notification to email - Notification to your email.
  • Max Slippage - Enter max slippage. Default is 5.
  • Panel left margin - Position the panel from the left margin.
  • Panel width in pixels - Enter panel width as necessary.
  • Display Market Sentiment - Choose it true if you want to display market sentiment.
  • Margin left - Left margin for displaying Market Sentiment.
  • Margin bottom - Bottom margin for displaying Market Sentiment.
Reviews 4
pnutfx503
1529
pnutfx503 2020.11.03 19:40 
 

GREAT TOOL

MITIVEST
30
MITIVEST 2020.07.28 16:09 
 

excellent ea to manage risk

sjbarber373
167
sjbarber373 2019.09.19 18:03 
 

This is possibly the best investment I've made in my trading career. It's both simple and elegant, allowing control of all my trades on one chart. I won't trade without it now. And, the author is very responsive to questions I've had; great support. Buy it; you'll be glad you did.

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Vu Trung Kien
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Utilities
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
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The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
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THE [VIZUALIZER] is a MetaTrader (MT4) Script designed to visualize an account history. It will read the account statement and then will visualize the positions on chart in form of rectangles, showing the OpenTime, OpenPrice, CloseTime and ClosePrice. Generally, it has been developed to analyze the trading history, to observe how risky the particular positions were, allowing you to analyze the trading strategy from the account statement. It is working with standard MS Excel CSV files It is visua
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This is a must have tool for a serious trader. It saves your precious time spent for opening/closing trades, creating pending trades and modifying your TP/SL in bulk according to either pips or price. If you need to quickly open several pending orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop) at a certain distance from each other, this script will do all the routine for you! The first time you use this handy tool, you will realize it has already paid for itself. Instructions: Drag and drop this script onto a chart.
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The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
Binary Options Copier Remote
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Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
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pnutfx503
1529
pnutfx503 2020.11.03 19:40 
 

GREAT TOOL

MITIVEST
30
MITIVEST 2020.07.28 16:09 
 

excellent ea to manage risk

Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2020.07.17 03:22 
 

verry good, thank you Yohana

sjbarber373
167
sjbarber373 2019.09.19 18:03 
 

This is possibly the best investment I've made in my trading career. It's both simple and elegant, allowing control of all my trades on one chart. I won't trade without it now. And, the author is very responsive to questions I've had; great support. Buy it; you'll be glad you did.

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