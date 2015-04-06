WhiteCatFX

White Cat FX

Automatic Trading System designed for trading H1-H4. 

Recommendations

  • EA Settings: Use default settings or set files.
  • Symbol: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD
  • Time Frame: H4.
  • Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread.
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 USD.

Parameters

  • Magicnumber: Magic number
  • Lots : Lot size
  • Takeprofit : Points to take profit
  • Stoploss : Points to stoploss
  • UseTralingStop : Use Trailing Stop
  • SpreadLimit : Points to Spread Limit






















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