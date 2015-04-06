WhiteCatFX
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.7
- Activations: 5
White Cat FX
Automatic Trading System designed for trading H1-H4.
Recommendations
- EA Settings: Use default settings or set files.
- Symbol: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD
- Time Frame: H4.
- Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread.
- Minimum Deposit: $100 USD.
Parameters
- Magicnumber: Magic number
- Lots : Lot size
- Takeprofit : Points to take profit
- Stoploss : Points to stoploss
- UseTralingStop : Use Trailing Stop
- SpreadLimit : Points to Spread Limit