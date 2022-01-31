Proffiter5

The adviser picks up all positions on any currency pair and in any direction of the transaction, on any time frame: the opening of the transaction is done manually, the adviser is installed separately on any chart window. Closes 5 goals automatically configured by you, call points and volume. You can also set a stop loss, and at what target it will shift to the value you have chosen. There is still a "breakeven" in the setup, which allows you to shift the stop loss by the volume of points you have selected.

1. 1 Profit

2. Close lot 1

3. 2 Profit

4. Close lot 2

5. 3 Profit

6. Close lot 3

7. 4 Profit

8. Close lot 4

9. 5 Profit

10. Close lot 5

11. When we put used

12. where do we put used

13. Loss


