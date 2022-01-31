Proffiter5
- Utilities
- ALEKSEI EMELIN
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The adviser picks up all positions on any currency pair and in any direction of the transaction, on any time frame: the opening of the transaction is done manually, the adviser is installed separately on any chart window. Closes 5 goals automatically configured by you, call points and volume. You can also set a stop loss, and at what target it will shift to the value you have chosen. There is still a "breakeven" in the setup, which allows you to shift the stop loss by the volume of points you have selected.
1. 1 Profit
2. Close lot 1
3. 2 Profit
4. Close lot 2
5. 3 Profit
6. Close lot 3
7. 4 Profit
8. Close lot 4
9. 5 Profit
10. Close lot 5
11. When we put used
12. where do we put used
13. Loss