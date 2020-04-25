Rua PinBar
- Indicators
- PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 16 August 2022
Rua Pinbar
This is an indicator to help you quickly identify pinbar candles in the chart.
Can be used on any currency pair and any time frame you want. This indicator is often used to determine entry points.
You can refer to the product here:https://www.mql5.com/en/users/phamruacoder/seller
A product of Ruacoder
Get code indicator and robot (EA) as required.
Хороший индикатор,работы по тренду отрабатывает хорошо.
Надо подтверждать сигнал другими инструментами