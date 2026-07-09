Quantum Trend Ribbon

Quantum Trend Ribbon
Quantum Trend Ribbon is a premium trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify market direction with confidence. By combining an adaptive moving average with a dynamic trend ribbon, it filters out market noise and highlights the dominant trend, allowing you to focus on high-probability trading opportunities.

The clean and intuitive interface makes it easy to understand market conditions at a glance without cluttering your chart.

Key Features

  • Adaptive Trend Detection
  • Dynamic Trend Ribbon
  • Strong Momentum Identification
  • Trend Reversal Visualization
  • Dynamic Trend Channel
  • Market Bias Detection
  • Momentum Confirmation
  • Advanced Trend Filter
  • Noise Reduction Technology
  • Clean and Minimalist Chart Display
  • Multi-Timeframe Compatible
  • Lightweight and Fast Performance

Why Choose Quantum Trend Ribbon?

Unlike traditional moving averages, Quantum Trend Ribbon adapts to changing market conditions, making trend identification smoother and easier to interpret.
Whether the market is trending upward or downward, the ribbon changes dynamically, helping traders stay aligned with the dominant market direction while avoiding unnecessary trades during weak momentum.

Perfect For
Scalping
Intraday Trading
Swing Trading
Trend Following Strategies
Price Action Traders
Support & Resistance Trading
Supply & Demand Analysis

Breakout Trading Strategies

Compatible Markets

Forex
Gold (XAUUSD)
Silver
Indices
Cryptocurrency

Commodities

Benefits

✔ Instantly recognize bullish and bearish trends
✔ Reduce market noise and false trend perception
✔ Maintain a clean, uncluttered chart
✔ Easy to use for both beginners and experienced traders
✔ Works on all symbols and timeframes

✔ Excellent as a standalone trend indicator or combined with your existing trading strategy

Trade with the Trend. Filter the Noise. Make Better Trading Decisions.

Quantum Trend Ribbon helps you focus on what matters most—the market trend. Whether you are a beginner looking for a simple trend indicator or an experienced trader seeking a reliable market filter, Quantum Trend Ribbon delivers a clean, professional, and efficient trading experience.
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FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 5 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25794 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
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Indo Scalping
Umar Said
Indicators
Indo Scalper Multi TF Multi Pair Indo Scalper Multi TF Multi Pair is a powerful trading indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction and high-probability entry opportunities using Multi-Timeframe (MTF) confirmation . Built for multiple currency pairs, it is ideal for both scalping and intraday trading. Features Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Confirmation Supports Multiple Currency Pairs Helps Identify Trend and Market Momentum Suitable for Scalping & Intraday Trading Clean,
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