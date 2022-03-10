Scalping arrows not redraw - an indicator that shows price reversal points on the chart and does not redraw its signals. Also, the indicator sends signals to the trader via Email and Push. The accuracy of the signals of this indicator is approximately 92-94% on the M5 timeframe and more than 95% on the H1 timeframe. Thus, this indicator allows the trader to accurately open trades and predict further price movement. Price reversal points on the chart are indicated using simple and understandable arrows for every trader. Given the constant and dynamic market changes, this indicator is able to collect historical quotes data and learn using mathematical models.

IMPORTANT! By purchasing this indicator, you will receive as a gift one of our best automatic bots at the link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69755 The indicator does not redraw its signals. The indicator works on timeframes from M1 to D1.