Clever Breaker MM Zones

Description

Complete breaker market maker Key zones indicator, It provides precise zones where could be an excellent break or reversal opportunity.

KEY LINKS: How to Install - Frequent Questions - All Products

How is this indicator useful?

It will allow you to trade retracement or breakout patterns, every time they occur in a given zone.

NEVER repaints.

It signals clear possible money management levels as stop and take profit.

You’ll be able to identify potential resistance or support levels.

This indicator can be used as a visual strategy, following the recommendations of entry, stop, and targets.

This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc).This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.

Effective and understandable signals.

It can be used as a complete trading strategy.

Complete trading statistics to evaluate the indicator performance.

It shows exact exit points.

It shows the real profit expectancy through its profit factor, risk/reward, and successful ratio indicators.

The indicator doesn´t repaint.

It works in all symbols.

Integrated alerts.

It can integrate with any robot or expert adviser.

Display Metrics

All the following metrics are calculated based on selected Money Management strategies and don´t consider account commissions, spreads, swaps, or any other transactional cost:

Number of Trades.

Win/Loss.

Points earned in closed winning operations

Points lost in closed losing operations

Net Points: Points earned minus points lost

Success Ratio: Percentage of winning operations

Profit Ratio: Points earned / Points lost

Reward/Risk: Average points earned / Average points los

About Author:

Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.



