Dragons Trend

The Dragon Trend indicator displays information in a visual form. The intelligent algorithm of the Dragon Trend indicator determines the trend with sufficient accuracy, filters out market noise and generates input signals.





One of the most beloved trends in price chart analysis is the use of chart analysis. The state of the market, the phase of its movement largely determines the success of the trader and the strategy he has chosen. The indicator uses color signaling: blue - when changing from descending to ascending, and red - on the contrary, to descending. The indicator can be used as the main one for determining the trend.





It can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. Shows favorable moments for entering the market. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. Uses two parameters for settings. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes.