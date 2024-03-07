Ind Fractal Levels

I present the well-known Fractal indicator.





Levels have been added to this indicator.





At the extreme points, you can see the continuation of the price line, which changes when the values of the Fractal indicator change.





The indicator is easy to use. The basic Fractal settings have been saved.





FractalLevels Parameters:





LeftBars - the number of bars on the left





RightBars - the number of bars on the right