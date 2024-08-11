FVG Indicator

This indicator identifies and highlights market inefficiencies, known as Fair Value Gaps (FVG), on price charts. Using a custom algorithm, the indicator detects these areas of imbalance where the price moves sharply, creating potential trading opportunities.

Indicator Parameters:

Bullish FVG Color (clrBlue) : Color used to highlight bullish inefficiencies. The default value is blue.

: Color used to highlight bullish inefficiencies. The default value is blue. Bearish FVG Color (clrRed) : Color used to highlight bearish inefficiencies. The default value is red.

: Color used to highlight bearish inefficiencies. The default value is red. Bullish FVG Opacity (125) : Defines the opacity of the bullish inefficiency color. The range is from 0 (completely transparent) to 255 (completely opaque).

: Defines the opacity of the bullish inefficiency color. The range is from 0 (completely transparent) to 255 (completely opaque). Bearish FVG Opacity (125) : Controls the opacity of the bearish inefficiency color. It is adjusted within the same opacity range.

: Controls the opacity of the bearish inefficiency color. It is adjusted within the same opacity range. Number Of Candles For Calculation (100) : Sets the number of candles the indicator will analyze to calculate market inefficiencies.

: Sets the number of candles the indicator will analyze to calculate market inefficiencies. Minimum FVG Size In Ticks (2): Determines the minimum size in ticks that an inefficiency must have to be considered and highlighted on the chart.

This indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking to identify areas where the price might correct or continue its movement after a period of market imbalance.