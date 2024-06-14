The 10PIPS Dynamite

The 10PIPS Dynamite is a semi-automated  cutting-edge Forex indicator designed to   automatically revolutionize your trading skills from a being a losing trader to becoming a profitable trader simply by Scalping  10 pips per Trade setup generated by the software. 10PIPS Dynamite Indicator once attached on the main chart it starts an in-depth market analysis based on its unique in-built advanced algorithm which seamlessly combines powerful indicators, statistical analysis, and trend recognition, providing you with a holistic view of the market in real-time by generating intelligent and dynamic signals which empower you to make informed trading decisions with confidence, maximizing your chances of achieving fantastic winning trades.

 Once a trade setup is identify a trade alert appears on the screen designed to prompt the user, that a valid trade is formed, immediately click on the chart with the specified currency pair and enter the trade based on either the Chart Markup Parameters displayed on the chart or via a visual lines representing the signal parameters ( i.e. Buy/Sell Entry Line, Take Profit Line and Stop loss Line).

Thus, this user-friendly interface and intuitive design make it accessible to traders of all skill levels, allowing both seasoned professionals and aspiring newcomers to harness the power of this exceptional tool.

Conclusively, with the 10PIPS Dynamite Indicator by your side, total financial freedom is guaranteed as you embark on a journey of unparalleled success in the dynamic world of forex trading.

 

Parameters:

  • Box Alert (true-false) - display alerts in the chart when signals are detected
  • Sound Alert(true/false) –  enable this  gives sound  alert when a signal is detected, Remember to deactivated the Box Alert.

 

Recommended Pairs:
FX Pairs: EURUSD, USDCHF,GBPUSD, USDCAD,AUDUSD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,EURAUD,EURCAD, CADCHF

               EURCHF, EURNZD, EURGPB, NZDUSD, NZDCHF, GBPBCHF, GPBNZD, GBPCAD, GNPAUD

Timeframe: H1
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Type of account: Hedging, Zero, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

 

 

 


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The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Indicators
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
Golden Monowave
Ahmed Mohamed Ali
Indicators
Golden Monowave is monowave indicator, the monowave theory is one of Elliott wave approach and one of most complicate and accurate method. Golden Monowave can shortcut many major steps to identify and describe the monowave. It works on any timeframe and with any trading instrument, including currencies, indices, futures, etc. Input Parameters initial_Bars - set the initial number of bars to calculate. wave_color - select the color of the wave. label_color - select the color of labels. temp_labe
Ticks Size
Viktor Kolmakov
Indicators
This indicator displays in a separate window the difference between the number of points which increased the price, and the number of points that decreased the price during the time interval specified in the settings. The time interval for calculation is expressed as the number of bars of the chart the indicator is attached to. This approach allows you to evaluate the movement direction (growth or fall) of the instrument's price, the strength of the movement and the size of the movement in point
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