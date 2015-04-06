Investment manager bot

Turn forex into your business. Our bot fully automates all trading processes. After installing the robot on the terminal, it automatically scans the market, analyzes trends, determines the direction of price movement, optimally calculates the size of the trading lot, opens and closes deals. Every day at 23:00, the robot sends a trading report to the trader by email and phone. In the trading report, the robot shows the trader how many deals were opened per trading day and what is the current size of the trading balance.

Our robot allows you to turn forex trading from an inept game into a real business. This bot performs the tasks of an experienced trader with its functions. Imagine that you have been trading in the forex market for 15 years, and then you put all your experience into trading algorithms and create a robot based on these algorithms. We have been trading on the Forex market for 15 years and put all our trading experience into this bot. By clicking a few buttons, you can buy our experience right now and start trading right away.



Robot Advantages:

  1. created by programmers with over 15 years of experience in trading
  2. the robot is based on a complex analytical module
  3. before putting up for sale, the robot is tested in real trading
  4. the robot does not read history in the strategy tester and does not know how to do it!
  5. fully automatic trading
  6. smart lot calculation algorithms
  7. simple settings that do not require special skills
  8. trades with a scalping system
  9. opens trades every day
  10. suitable for both professionals and beginners
  11. this bot turns forex trading into a business

Recommendations for trading:

  • Trades on GBPUSD
  • timeframe M5
  • minimum trading balance 500$
  • ECN account type (five-digit)
  • maximum spread up to 10 pips
  • Recommended broker FXopen (tested with this broker)
  • Leverage 1/100 or more.
  • ECN account type.

Robot settings:

  • StopLoss - specify the StopLoss coefficient. Remember, this is not the physical Stop Loss we are specifying. We tell the robot in this parameter with what ratio to the calculated amount to place StopLoss. And then the robot will determine the size of the stops itself, taking into account the coefficient you specified.
  • TralingStop - trailing stop is also indicated as a coefficient.
  • TimeSpeed ​​is a signal filter for opening a new trade. When the tick volume is equal to or greater than this value, the robot will open orders.
  • timeSpeed ​​- minimum delay time in seconds between opening new orders. Until this time passes, the robot will not open a new order, even if there is a signal on the market.
  • MaxLot - maximum lot size. Since the lot will grow depending on the growth of the balance, we can specify the maximum lot. When this value is reached, the lot will not continue to grow.
  • LotCoef - lot size is proportional to the balance size.
  • Magic - a unique magic number.
Video Investment manager bot
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Gann HiLo System MT4
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Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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CoolLine is a signal indicator displaying on a chart points for opening and closing trade positions. The indicator signals are not redrawn. It draws arrows on the zero bar Open[0]. It works on all currency pairs and all time frames. Indicator Advantages Precisely shows the opening and closing points on the chart Does not redraw signals Works on all currency pairs and timeframes Very easy to use; suitable even for beginners Has a very flexible system of settings Can send push and email notificat
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Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Pro is
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Jerus Line Scalper is an indicator for scalping on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD pairs. Recommended pairs: M5, M15, M30 and H1. The trading strategy is as follows: as soon as the arrow appears, open an order in the direction of the arrow and set take profit to +10 points. Set stop loss at the indicator's stop line. Stop line is displayed in red or blue depending on the indicator signal. Also, the Martingale system can be applied in the system. If a trade is closed at a loss, the next
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Andrey Kozak
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DotaScalping is a semi-automated trading system for scalping. The indicator shows recommended moments for opening Buy/Sell trades as dots on the chart. Signals are generated based on the algorithm for price amplitude smoothing. The indicator tries to accurately calculate the moments of the maximum peak price values ​​and produces signals based on the smoothed correlation. The indicator determines the High and Low price values and generates signals based on the trend direction. The indicator is v
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Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Scalpin
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Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Bomb Scalper is a ready-made mechanical trading system that analyzes the market using 12 market signals, as well as candle patterns, providing signals for opening and closing trades. On the screenshot below, you can see how the system draws the blue arrow for buying and the red one for selling. Order close signal is shown as the yellow arrow. Besides, during a closing signal, the indicator calculates potential profit/loss. How the indicator works After launching, Bomb Scalper navigates through
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Experts
Stiker is a robot capable of trading in automatic or semi-automatic mode . If auto=true in the robot settings, the robot automatically opens and closes orders on its own when a signal appears. If auto=false, the robot analyzes the market and shows signals on the screen, while a trader manually confirms opening or closing orders by clicking the Open Buy and Close Order buttons. This is done to enable traders make trading decisions themselves. This reduces the trading risk. Striker is a smart syst
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Andrey Kozak
Indicators
If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective for EURUSD H1 currency pair. The indicator "Ready Made Scalping System" automatically analyzes the market and shows the trader when to open and close orders. You just need to follow his instructions. When the arrow appears - open the order, when a square appears with a tick - close the warrant. For convenience of the trader, the indicator when signals appear sends a m
Amok
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Amok is a fully automatic trading system that was developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe on micro accounts. Nevertheless, as practice shows, this trading system works well in other currency pairs. Principle of work of the trading robot Amok In the algorithm of the robot, there are more than 7 different trading strategies. This was done to ensure that the robot could work more stably in different market conditions. The program part of the robot uses 12 different indicato
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ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
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