POWER h4

This expert tries to benefit from mean returning behavior. The full strategy can be found at link (Portuguese post).

Real profitable strategy being used by a lot of people manually, now automatized!


Parameters:

  • p1: Distance from EMA13 to EMA200 according to the strategy
  • UseMoneySteps: Enable/disable money management for step mode
  • MoneyStep: Amount of money to increase one minimal lot
  • UseMoneyPercentage: Enable/disable money management based on percentage and stoploss
  • MoneyPercentage: Percentage to risk every order
  • Lots: Fixed lot size
  • StopLoss: Stoploss value in pips, if 0, then disabled
  • TakeProfit: Takeprofit value in pips, if 0, then disabled
  • MagicNumber: Magic number for EA's orders
  • Slippage: Maximum allowed deviation (in pips) of the price by opening
  • SpreadLimit: Maximum allowed spread in pips
  • OrdersLimit: Maximum allowed opened orders at same time, if 0, then disabled
  • MinMargingLevel: Minimum free marging level
  • BreakEvenPips: Pips to move into breakeven, if 0, then disabled
  • MoveToBreakEven: Pips to move to breakeven, if 0, then disabled
  • TraillingStopDistance: Pips for traillingStop distance, if 0, then disabled

Backtests: backtests were executed using professional recommendations such as:

  • Higher average spread than normal (chances of the expert doing better on real accounts than on backtests is greater).
  • Spreads used: 30 points on tickstory + 9 points on MT4
  • Delay between orders signal and orders execution. Delay of 5 seconds in average per order execution
  • Backtested using tickstory 99% quality model tick-by-tick

