POWER h4
- Experts
- Michel Fernando Da Silva Gatti
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 3 April 2020
- Activations: 5
This expert tries to benefit from mean returning behavior. The full strategy can be found at link (Portuguese post).
Real profitable strategy being used by a lot of people manually, now automatized!
Parameters:
- p1: Distance from EMA13 to EMA200 according to the strategy
- UseMoneySteps: Enable/disable money management for step mode
- MoneyStep: Amount of money to increase one minimal lot
- UseMoneyPercentage: Enable/disable money management based on percentage and stoploss
- MoneyPercentage: Percentage to risk every order
- Lots: Fixed lot size
- StopLoss: Stoploss value in pips, if 0, then disabled
- TakeProfit: Takeprofit value in pips, if 0, then disabled
- MagicNumber: Magic number for EA's orders
- Slippage: Maximum allowed deviation (in pips) of the price by opening
- SpreadLimit: Maximum allowed spread in pips
- OrdersLimit: Maximum allowed opened orders at same time, if 0, then disabled
- MinMargingLevel: Minimum free marging level
- BreakEvenPips: Pips to move into breakeven, if 0, then disabled
- MoveToBreakEven: Pips to move to breakeven, if 0, then disabled
- TraillingStopDistance: Pips for traillingStop distance, if 0, then disabled
Backtests: backtests were executed using professional recommendations such as:
- Higher average spread than normal (chances of the expert doing better on real accounts than on backtests is greater).
- Spreads used: 30 points on tickstory + 9 points on MT4
- Delay between orders signal and orders execution. Delay of 5 seconds in average per order execution
- Backtested using tickstory 99% quality model tick-by-tick