This expert tries to benefit from mean returning behavior. The full strategy can be found at link (Portuguese post).

Real profitable strategy being used by a lot of people manually, now automatized!





Parameters:

p1 : Distance from EMA13 to EMA200 according to the strategy

: Distance from EMA13 to EMA200 according to the strategy UseMoneySteps : Enable/disable money management for step mode

: Enable/disable money management for step mode MoneyStep : Amount of money to increase one minimal lot

: Amount of money to increase one minimal lot UseMoneyPercentage : Enable/disable money management based on percentage and stoploss

: Enable/disable money management based on percentage and stoploss MoneyPercentage : Percentage to risk every order

: Percentage to risk every order Lots : Fixed lot size

: Fixed lot size StopLoss : Stoploss value in pips, if 0, then disabled

: Stoploss value in pips, if 0, then disabled TakeProfit : Takeprofit value in pips, if 0, then disabled

: Takeprofit value in pips, if 0, then disabled MagicNumber : Magic number for EA's orders

: Magic number for EA's orders Slippage : Maximum allowed deviation (in pips) of the price by opening

: Maximum allowed deviation (in pips) of the price by opening SpreadLimit : Maximum allowed spread in pips

: Maximum allowed spread in pips OrdersLimit : Maximum allowed opened orders at same time, if 0, then disabled

: Maximum allowed opened orders at same time, if 0, then disabled MinMargingLevel : Minimum free marging level

: Minimum free marging level BreakEvenPips : Pips to move into breakeven, if 0, then disabled

: Pips to move into breakeven, if 0, then disabled MoveToBreakEven : Pips to move to breakeven, if 0, then disabled

: Pips to move to breakeven, if 0, then disabled TraillingStopDistance: Pips for traillingStop distance, if 0, then disabled

Backtests: backtests were executed using professional recommendations such as: