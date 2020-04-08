Intellectual Price Action

The basis of the indicator is based on my trading strategy, according to which I trade daily. I automated my system so that it would learn on the market independently. The indicator will not show transactions on the history of the chart, since all calculations of the trading system are in real time.













Differences from other indicators:





Real time calculations

Dynamic Take Profits

Dynamic Signals

Trend Signals

Ideal for beginners

Any Currency Pair

Any TimeFrame

Suitable for scalping









To enter a purchase transaction:





An up arrow will appear on the chart, set Take Profit of the order to choose which indicator offers









To enter a sale transaction:





A down arrow will appear on the chart, set Take Profit of the order to choose which indicator offers









Indicator input parameters:





Indicator Template - Includes your chart template

Alert - Signal Popup Notifications

Email Notification - Email Notification

Mobile Notification - Notifications on your smartphone













* Before buying, you can test the indicator in the strategy tester. Remember that a strategy tester is not a 100% show.





* Evaluate the operation of the indicator and the quality of the signals and only then make a purchasing decision, I am sure you will like it.





* I will always be happy to read reviews and suggestions for improvements.