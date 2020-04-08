Intellectual Price Action

The basis of the indicator is based on my trading strategy, according to which I trade daily. I automated my system so that it would learn on the market independently. The indicator will not show transactions on the history of the chart, since all calculations of the trading system are in real time.



Differences from other indicators:

  • Real time calculations
  • Dynamic Take Profits
  • Dynamic Signals
  • Trend Signals
  • Ideal for beginners
  • Any Currency Pair
  • Any TimeFrame
  • Suitable for scalping


To enter a purchase transaction:

  • An up arrow will appear on the chart, set Take Profit of the order to choose which indicator offers


To enter a sale transaction:

  • A down arrow will appear on the chart, set Take Profit of the order to choose which indicator offers


Indicator input parameters:

  • Indicator Template - Includes your chart template
  • Alert - Signal Popup Notifications
  • Email Notification - Email Notification
  • Mobile Notification - Notifications on your smartphone



* Before buying, you can test the indicator in the strategy tester. Remember that a strategy tester is not a 100% show.

* Evaluate the operation of the indicator and the quality of the signals and only then make a purchasing decision, I am sure you will like it.

* I will always be happy to read reviews and suggestions for improvements.
