Money Printer EA MT5
- Experts
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Nguyen Nghiem Duy👉 MQL5 EA / SOURCE CODE / FUND TRADE / COPY TRADE
⏰ EA Price: Free --> 30$ --> 49$ --> 99$ --> 199$ --> 299$ --> 399$ --> 499$ -->……… Cheapest price in the world !!!
💎 Performance is temporary, class is eternal!
- Version: 7.0
- Updated: 8 March 2022
- Activations: 5
Money Printer EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold and Forex.
- It good to combo with Buy Sell Signals to follow Trend and Sellect Buy Only/Sell Only for EA work Semi-Automatic.
- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM
SETTINGS
- Max order - Maximum of orders.
- Open new series - on / off beginning of a new series of orders.
- Start lots - start lot.
- Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy.
- Trade Sell - allow the adviser to sell.
- Use hedge - allow the adviser to trade both direction buy and sell. If off only one trade direction.
- Use Money Management - on / off use of automatic lot calculation.
- Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot - the amount of free margin for opening every 0.01 lots.
- Lot miltiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders.
- TP - take profit, in pips.
- SL - stop loss, in pips from the first order.
- Grid Step - distance between orders.
- Trail Start - activation of a trailing stop.
- Trail Step - distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.
- DD Reduction Algoritm - drawdown reduction algorithm it when last order with profit will be close with first order series with loss.
- Overlap_Orders - from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.
- Overlap_Pips - pips of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.
- Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
- Start, End hour - time for opening the first order.
- Maximum Lot - maximum lot.
- Maximum spread - the maximum spread for the adviser.
- News: add "calendar fxstreet" in the list of allowed url in the tab 'Expert Advisors'
EA Recommend:
- For Forex pairs change TP 100 and can use default settings M15 EURUSD GBPUSD GBPJPY AUDUSD AUDCHF USDCAD NZDUSD USDJPY USDCHF
- Min deposit: 2,000$ Forex, 10,000$ Gold
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