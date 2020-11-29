Money Printer EA MT5

Money Printer EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold and Forex.


- It good to combo with Buy Sell Signals  to follow Trend and Sellect Buy Only/Sell Only for EA work Semi-Automatic.

- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM 


SETTINGS

  • Max order - Maximum of orders.
  • Open new series - on / off beginning of a new series of orders.
  • Start lots - start lot.
  • Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy.
  • Trade Sell - allow the adviser to sell.
  • Use hedge - allow the adviser to trade both direction buy and sell. If off only one trade direction.
  • Use Money Management - on / off use of automatic lot calculation.
  • Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot - the amount of free margin for opening every 0.01 lots.
  • Lot miltiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders.
  • TP - take profit, in pips.
  • SL - stop loss, in pips from the first order.
  • Grid Step - distance between orders.
  • Trail Start - activation of a trailing stop.
  • Trail Step - distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.
  • DD Reduction Algoritm - drawdown reduction algorithm it when last order with profit will be close with first order series with loss.
  • Overlap_Orders -  from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.
  • Overlap_Pips - pips of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.
  • Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
  • Start, End hour - time for opening the first order.
  • Maximum Lot - maximum lot.
  • Maximum spread - the maximum spread for the adviser.
  • News: add "calendar fxstreet" in the list of allowed url in the tab 'Expert Advisors'


EA Recommend:

- For Forex pairs change TP 100 and can use default settings M15 EURUSD GBPUSD GBPJPY AUDUSD AUDCHF USDCAD NZDUSD USDJPY USDCHF

- Min deposit: 2,000$ Forex, 10,000$ Gold


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Wilson Rodrigues
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Wilson Rodrigues 2021.04.30 13:52 
 

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