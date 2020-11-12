MACD divergence signals

3
MACD is called Convergence and Divergence Moving Average, which is developed from the double exponential moving average. The fast exponential moving average (EMA12) is subtracted from the slow exponential moving average (EMA26) to get the fast DIF, and then 2× (Express DIF-DIF's 9-day weighted moving average DEA) Get the MACD bar. The meaning of MACD is basically the same as the double moving average, that is, the dispersion and aggregation of the fast and slow moving averages characterize the current long-short status and the possible development trend of stock prices, but it is more convenient to read. The change of MACD represents the change of market trend, and the MACD of different K-line levels represents the buying and selling trend in the current level cycle.

1. This indicator adds the two-line display of MACD,
2. And apply 4 different gradients to the energy column!
3. Increased MACD deviation signal display and prompt

Cooperation QQ:556024"
Cooperation wechat:556024"
Cooperation email: 556024@qq.com"


Reviews 2
sammyuht
501
sammyuht 2021.07.06 01:16 
 

Look promising. I will update after a month.

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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kahtoa
90
kahtoa 2022.10.06 11:18 
 

This works but not exactly correct. The entry arrow prints one candle late. A current candle completes then an arrow prints on a previous candle, so the entry is late very often. This highly affects a risk-reward and a win rate, which makes the indicator kind of useless.

Kaijun Wang
184053
Reply from developer Kaijun Wang 2022.10.07 08:51
Hello, the confirmation signal of the closing display is better, and it will maybe cancelled if the real-time K display is made. ....
sammyuht
501
sammyuht 2021.07.06 01:16 
 

Look promising. I will update after a month.

Reply to review