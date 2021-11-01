StepperNewVision

Stepper new vision

New grid advisor with martingale and reverse orders.

Orders with a paired reverse order are trailing until the specified profit is reached. The TP line is also trailed for maximum possible profit.

In case of a drawdown, the mechanism for decreasing the lot of "drained" orders is activated.

New orders are opened by an oscillator signal and filtered by a trend indicator.

When building the grid, the martingale principle is used with a constant rate of change in the lot. Warning! If You want to test this advisor in Strategy Tester please choose "Every tick" mode.