ICT super deviation EA

ICT super deviation EA。 Is a grid expert consultant.


Real Account ::  

https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/90856/comments#comment_58150912

Limited time special offer: $289

Next price: $359

Final price: $899


Supported currency pairs: "EURUSD, EURJPY, AUDCAD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, USDCHF, EURCAD";


It has a unique grading strategy customized based on the ranging function to identify whether the market is at the extreme overbought/oversold level, It has more than dozens of grids.

There is always movement and price return in the market. Usually, the price regression occurs when the abnormality occurs, and the main goal of ICT super deviation EA is to make money.



ICT super deviation EA  is simple. Because of the correlation of major currency pairs, ranging currency pairs often end up at the same price. If we have a good tool to check whether the market is extreme, we can benefit from the ranging behavior of the market,
ICT super deviation EA  is embedded with ranging market detector index and advanced grid management system. EA tries to find the best interval period to avoid the trend market. Grid management system tries to find the best distance between the transaction and the best exit point.


But only the above unique functions are not enough to complete the operation in the market, so：
For its stability, we have made a lot of efforts and added many functions to avoid market risks:
—Maximum_Symbol_sat_a_time— limit the risk of holding orders at the same time: control the variety of trading orders.
—MaxOtherCurrency1— restrict the associated currency from trading at the same time.
—Maximum allowable grid layer
-Minimum _ Allow _ Grid _ Spacing
—cost _ liquidation
—Forcibly stop the loss switch
Wait, multifunctional risk control boards, they can control the risk of the grid well, and you are willing to open them at any time, making "account explosion" impossible!


Time period: M15

Preference:

AUDCAD,NZDCAD and other currencies with relatively balanced volatility are used against each other

At present, it can run in a standard account with a spread of 30-50.

If the spread exceeds: 50, it may not affect its performance.

However, it is best to give priority to using simulated accounts for adaptability testing.

Market validation is effective




—— Test files are available in the comment area.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90856?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=comments


——Contact me immediately after purchase to get the correct account usage settings.






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