MA Line Martingale OPS MT4

EA "MA Line" with martingale feature





EA will open position once per signal





To see how EA works, please watch the video below.

In the video, I perform parameter optimization and do a backtest.

The parameters that are optimized are:

- MA Period

- Stop Loss

- Take Profit





For the future, I will try to optimize and test EA, especially the expert advisors in the mql5 community.

hopefully it can be useful for colleagues in the mql5 community.