MA Line Martingale OPS MT4
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
EA "MA Line" with martingale feature
EA will open position once per signal
To see how EA works, please watch the video below.
In the video, I perform parameter optimization and do a backtest.
The parameters that are optimized are:
- MA Period
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
For the future, I will try to optimize and test EA, especially the expert advisors in the mql5 community.
hopefully it can be useful for colleagues in the mql5 community.
the Trailing give wrong result. Free but unitilizable,