Heiken Ashi Plus MT4
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 15 March 2021
- Activations: 20
Heiken Ashi Plus is a trading tool in the form of an expert advisor. This EA works based on the change in the color of the Heiken Ashi candle. called a plus because there are additional indicators such as Moving Averages, Stochastic and RSI which you can combine its use with Heiken Ashi candles.
Update V2 : Add Multi TimeFrames Features
Explanation of EA parameters
LotMethod : 1 = Fixed Lot, 2 = RiskLot (Freeze of Balance), 3 = Martingale System
TrailingStart : Trailing will activated after "x" pips from open price
PositionMethod : 1 = Once Per bar, 2 = Only one position is active
OpeningMethod : 1 = Heiken Ashi Only, 2 = Heiken Ashi + MA, 3 = Heiken Ashi + Stochastic, 4 = Heiken Ashi + RSI
CloseOppositeSignal & CloseOppositeSignalOnlyProfit = Please choose one that is true or false both