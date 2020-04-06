EngulfingInOBOS

EXPERT ADVISOR DESCRIPTION

- Expert Advisor Engulfing in OBOS (Overbought Oversold) is an expert advisor consisting of a combined candle engulfing pattern and Stochastic Oscillator indicators. A Buy position occurs when engulfing are formed when the signal stochastic indicator is in the oversold area, A sell position occurs when engulfing are formed when the signal stochastic indicator is in the overbought area.

- You can combine engulfing that form in certain timeframes with a signal stochastic indicator in certain timeframes also


EA PARAMETERS DESCRIPTION

- MM_Mode     :     1 = FixedLot, 2 = VolumeLot

- TargetProfit     :     Target profit in accumulation profit (pips)

- MaxTrades     :     Maximum number of transactions, All positions will be automatically closed when the maximum number of transactions is reached

- Execution     :     1 = TP in pips,

                            2 = TP in percent, default is 3%,

                            3 = Closing by OBOS, Overbought Reached = closed buy position, Oversold Reacher = Closed sell position

                            4 = Closing by engulfing formed, bullish engulfing = closed sell, bearish engulfing = closed buy

                            5 = Combine execution 3 and 4

- D_Line     :     Signal stochastic oscillator period


