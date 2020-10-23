MA Line MT4
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
MA Line
A cross between the candlestick and the moving average line.
MA Line is Expert Advisor which is very simple by working as below:
Buy Condition
1. Perivious open candle bellow MA Line
2. Previous close candle above MA Line
Sell Condition
1. Perivious open candle above MA Line
2. Previous close candle below MA Line
EA Parameter
- Time Filter
- Lot
- MA Period
- MA Method
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Trailing Start
- Trailing Step
- Trailing Stop
- Magic Number
Nice EA. Can be pretty useful if you know how to use it.