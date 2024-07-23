ICT Silver Bullet FVG

4.6

This EA will make it Entry setup based on first FVG formed, and if the price come back it will open the Order

You can set silver bullet time A.M or P.M based on your broker server time


Silver bullet time  ( EST NY Time +4 )

London : 3 A.M. to 4 A.M.

NewYork AM : 10 A.M. to 11 A.M.

NewYork PM : 2 P.M. to 3 P.M.


Set the time for beginning setup.


For increace Accuracy you can set DAILY BIAS with 

BUY = True / False

SELL = True / False

You can learn from TTrades video daily bias


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3oDYq4P9ZE



Enjoy the EA.

Maybe this Free for limited time only. :D

Reviews 7
Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2026.01.15 02:15 
 

Good EA. Optimized my XAUUSD M5 set and it’s running fine. Thanks to the developer.

T M
18
T M 2024.10.03 19:51 
 

Good EA. Works as expected.

Osman Osman
78
Osman Osman 2024.09.06 03:26 
 

It's great EA if you know what your doing

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Quantum Gold Miner
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Elif Kaya
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Experts
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Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2026.01.15 02:15 
 

Good EA. Optimized my XAUUSD M5 set and it’s running fine. Thanks to the developer.

[Deleted] 2025.09.08 07:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.03.09 04:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ruben Garcia
226
Ruben Garcia 2025.01.29 20:37 
 

Hi, I have not been able to get it to open the trades. It only shows me where they should be placed. Does the EA not open the trades automatically?

Augustinas Mikaliukstis
150
Augustinas Mikaliukstis 2024.11.08 13:36 
 

beautiful robot, works very well. but if you try to change trading percentage size, the robot stops working.

T M
18
T M 2024.10.03 19:51 
 

Good EA. Works as expected.

Teguh Deka Prahara
6810
Reply from developer Teguh Deka Prahara 2024.10.14 12:11
Thanks for good review. Goodluck
Osman Osman
78
Osman Osman 2024.09.06 03:26 
 

It's great EA if you know what your doing

Teguh Deka Prahara
6810
Reply from developer Teguh Deka Prahara 2024.09.09 03:55
Thanks for good review. Goodluck
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