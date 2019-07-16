DojiExecutorMT4





Continuation formation

bull - doji - bull = buy

bear - doji - bear = sell





Reversal formation

bear - doji - bull = buy

bull - doji - bear = sell





with this ea, you don't need to monitor the chart all day long just to find a doji candle

Pair = all pair

Time Frame = all time frame

suitable for use with brokers who give rebate programs

please test first in the strategy tester, before applying to a real account.





PARAMETER DESCRIPTION

Order Count : 1 = Open order every each doji formation is formed, 2 = Only one position per trade

mmMode : 1 = Fix Lot, 2 = Volume Percent, 3 = Martingale

lot : Lot trade

lotVolumePercent : Lot = (input volume percent : 10) : Balance

Martingale : Lot multiplication when loss

stoplossMode : 1 = Hidden Stop Loss, 2 = Stop Loss by age of trade

HiddenStopLoss : Stop loss by pips

AgeStopLoss : Stop loss by age each trade in minutes

takeProfitMode : 1 = Hidden take profit, 2 = take profit by age of trade

HiddenTakeProfit : Take profit by pips

AgeTakeProfit : Take profit by age each trade in minutes

DojiFormation : 1 = All formation, 2 = Continuation formation, 3 = Reversal formation

CandleSize_BeforeDoji : Body size Candle in pips

CandleSize_AfterDoji : Body size Candle ini pips

Magic Number : Magic number



