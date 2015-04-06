Fractal Plus MT4





Indicators as execution position:

1. Fractal





4 Indicators as Filter:

1. Moving Averages

2. Stochastic Oscillator

3. RSI

4. Alligator





Parameter Information:

- Lot Mode : 1 = Fixed Lot, 2 = RiskLot (Freeze % on Balance), 3 = Martingale

- Position Type : 1 = Once per Signal, 2 = Only Once per Trade

- Fracta Type : 1 = Follow Fractal, 2 = Breakout, 3 = Combined 1 & 2

- Equity Terminator : EA will terminated if equity target is reached, will be active again if you enter a new target equity or you withdraw the profit

- Equity Profit : All positions will be closed if the equity is greater than the balance in a certain percentage.

- Win Percentage : 1 = 1%, 2 = 2%, 3 = 3%, 4 = 4%, 5 = 5%

- Equity Loss : All positions will be closed if the equity is lower than the balance in a certain percentage.

- Loss Percentage : 1 = 10%, 2 = 20%, 3 = 30%, 4 = 40%, 5 = 50%

- Cut Position : All positions will be closed if there is a reverse signal

- Cut Position Profit Only : All Profitable positions will be closed if there is a reverse signal



