Fractal Plus MT4

Fractal Plus is a trading tool in the form of an expert advisor. In it there are 1 indicators that are position execution and 4 indicators that function as filters. You can choose whether each indicator is active or not, it can even be combined according to your trading needs. All filter indicators have multi timeframes options.


Indicators as execution position:

1. Fractal


4 Indicators as Filter:

1. Moving Averages

2. Stochastic Oscillator

3. RSI

4. Alligator


Parameter Information:

- Lot Mode     :     1 = Fixed Lot, 2 = RiskLot (Freeze % on Balance), 3 = Martingale

- Position Type     :     1 = Once per Signal, 2 = Only Once per Trade

- Fracta Type     :     1 = Follow Fractal, 2 = Breakout, 3 = Combined 1 & 2

- Equity Terminator     :     EA will terminated if equity target is reached, will be active again if you enter a new target equity or you withdraw the profit

- Equity Profit     :     All positions will be closed if the equity is greater than the balance in a certain percentage.

- Win Percentage     :     1 = 1%, 2 = 2%, 3 = 3%, 4 = 4%, 5 = 5%

- Equity Loss     :       All positions will be closed if the equity is lower than the balance in a certain percentage.

- Loss Percentage     :     1 = 10%, 2 = 20%, 3 = 30%, 4 = 40%, 5 = 50%

- Cut Position     :     All positions will be closed if there is a reverse signal

- Cut Position Profit Only     :      All Profitable positions will be closed if there is a reverse signal



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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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MA Line Martingale MT5
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Experts
EA "MA Line" with martingale feature To see how EA works, please watch the video below.  In the video, I perform parameter optimization and do a backtest. The parameters that are optimized are: - MA Period - Stop Loss - Take Profit For the future, I will try to optimize and test EA, especially the expert advisors in the mql5 community. hopefully it can be useful for colleagues in the mql5 community.
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TugOfWar MT5
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2.5 (2)
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Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
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MultiTF 2MA Cross MT5
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Multi Timeframes of 2 Moving Averages Cross Timeframes 1 = Executor Position (MA1 Cross MA2 from bottom = buy, MA1 Cross MA2 from Upper = sell) Timeframes 2 = Trend Detector (MA1 > MA2 = Uptrend, MA1 < MA2 = Downtrend) How it works If MA1 > MA2 in Timeframes 2, then MA1 Cross MA2 from bottom in Timeframes 1, output = Buy If MA1 < MA2 in Timeframes 2, then MA1 Cross MA2 from Upper in Timeframes 1, output = Sell Expert Advisor Features - Fixed Lot - Stop Loss and TakeProfit - Trailing Stop - Mu
CrossMA Martingale MT5
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Expert Advisor of Cross two moving averages accompanied by stop loss, take profit, martingale and multi timeframes on each moving averages. You can change all the parameters contained in the moving averages Please use as appropriate, hopefully can be useful and assist you in the transaction Don't forget to give a review if this product helps you MA Method 0 = simple 1 = exponential 2 = smoothed 3 = LW
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MA Line
Erwin Rustandi
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A cross between the candlestick and the moving average line. MA Line is Expert Advisor which is very simple by working as below: Buy Condition 1. Perivious open candle bellow MA Line 2. Previous close candle above MA Line Sell Condition 1. Perivious open candle above MA Line 2. Previous close candle below MA Line EA Parameter - Time Filter - Lot - MA Period - MA Method - Stop Loss - Take Profit - Trailing Start - Trailing Step - Trailing Stop - Magic Number
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CrossMA With SLTP MT5
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Experts
Expert Advisor of Cross two moving averages accompanied by stop loss, take profit and multi timeframes on each moving averages. You can change all the parameters contained in the moving averages Please use as appropriate, hopefully can be useful and assist you in the transaction Don't forget to give a review if this product helps you MA Method 0 = simple 1 = exponential 2 = smoothed 3 = LW
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MA Line with Filter
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Expert Advisor = MA Line with Filter Executor = Crossing Candle and Moving Avereage Line Filter = Moving Average, Stochastic, Parabolic SAR Parameter Information: Lot Mode --> 1 = Fixed Lot, 2 = Freeze%Balance Lot, 3 = Martingale System Position Type --> 1 = Every time there is a signal ea will open a position, 2 = Only one position per trade you can choose filter some, all or nothing
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MA Line MT4
Erwin Rustandi
3 (2)
Experts
MA Line   A cross between the candlestick and the moving average line. MA Line is Expert Advisor which is very simple by working as below: Buy Condition 1. Perivious open candle bellow MA Line 2. Previous close candle above MA Line Sell Condition 1. Perivious open candle above MA Line 2. Previous close candle below MA Line EA Parameter - Time Filter - Lot - MA Period - MA Method - Stop Loss - Take Profit - Trailing Start - Trailing Step - Trailing Stop - Magic Number
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MA Line Martingale OPS
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
EA "MA Line" with martingale feature EA will open position once per signal  To see how EA works, please watch the video below.  In the video, I perform parameter optimization and do a backtest. The parameters that are optimized are: - MA Period - Stop Loss - Take Profit For the future, I will try to optimize and test EA, especially the expert advisors in the mql5 community. hopefully it can be useful for colleagues in the mql5 community.
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MA Line Martingale OPS MT4
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2 (2)
Experts
EA "MA Line" with martingale feature EA will open position once per signal To see how EA works, please watch the video below.  In the video, I perform parameter optimization and do a backtest. The parameters that are optimized are: - MA Period - Stop Loss - Take Profit For the future, I will try to optimize and test EA, especially the expert advisors in the mql5 community. hopefully it can be useful for colleagues in the mql5 community.
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FXRogMT5
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
FXRog = Forex Running On Growth Expert Advisor description ShortTerm : Yes MidTerm : Yes LongTerm : Yes TargetProfit : By Money, value can be changed in the parameter StopLoss : By Maximum Open Position, all position will closed when maxtrade is reach, value can be changed in the parameter Parameter description StartTrade :  begining time to start trading EndTrade :  last time ea to open a position MoneyManagement :  1 = FixLot,  2 = VolumeLot FixLot :  lot of transactions with a fixed amount
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FXRog
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4 (4)
Experts
FXRog = Forex Running On Growth Expert Advisor description ShortTerm : Yes MidTerm : Yes LongTerm : Yes TargetProfit : By Money (fixlot mode), value can be changed in the parameter. 3% (volumelot mode) StopLoss : By Maximum Open Position, all position will closed when maxtrade is reach, value can be changed in the parameter optimum time frame H1 eurusd Parameter description StartTrade :  begining time to start trading EndTrade :  last time ea to open a position MoneyManagement :  1 = FixLot, 
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Experts
EA "MA Line" with martingale feature To see how EA works, please watch the video below.  In the video, I perform parameter optimization and do a backtest. The parameters that are optimized are: - MA Period - Stop Loss - Take Profit For the future, I will try to optimize and test EA, especially the expert advisors in the mql5 community. hopefully it can be useful for colleagues in the mql5 community.
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4 (4)
Experts
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
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3.25 (4)
Experts
Expert Advisor of Cross two moving averages accompanied by stop loss, take profit and multi timeframes on each moving averages. You can change all the parameters contained in the moving averages Please use as appropriate, hopefully can be useful and assist you in the transaction Don't forget to give a review if this product helps you MA Method 0 = simple 1 = exponential 2 = smoothed 3 = LW
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2.5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor of Cross two moving averages accompanied by stop loss, take profit, martingale and multi timeframes on each moving averages. You can change all the parameters contained in the moving averages Please use as appropriate, hopefully can be useful and assist you in the transaction Don't forget to give a review if this product helps you MA Method 0 = simple 1 = exponential 2 = smoothed 3 = LW
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DojiExecutorMT4
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Doji Executor is an expert advisor who works by opening a trading position after detecting a doji candle, according to the doji formation.  Continuation formation bull - doji - bull = buy bear - doji - bear = sell Reversal formation bear - doji - bull = buy bull - doji - bear = sell with this ea, you don't need to monitor the chart all day long just to find a doji candle Pair = all pair Time Frame = all time frame suitable for use with brokers who give rebate programs please test first in th
EngulfingInOBOS
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
EXPERT ADVISOR DESCRIPTION - Expert Advisor Engulfing in OBOS (Overbought Oversold) is an expert advisor consisting of a combined candle engulfing pattern and Stochastic Oscillator indicators. A Buy position occurs when engulfing are formed when the signal stochastic indicator is in the oversold area, A sell position occurs when engulfing are formed when the signal stochastic indicator is in the overbought area. - You can combine engulfing that form in certain timeframes with a signal stochast
Stochastic Crossover
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor Description - Basically, EA will open position in case of cross between main line and signal line on stochastic.  - Unique to this EA, using the two pre-set stochastic so that the EA can open the trade position.  - The first stochastic determines the cross, while the second stochastic determines the overbought or oversold levels. - all buy positions will be closed, if the stochastic has entered the overbought area - all sell positions will be closed, if the stochastic has entered
Stomata
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor Description Strategy using two classic indicators in MetaTrader, stochastic oscillator and moving average Accompanied by multi timeframe and parameter that can be changed according to the strategy that suits you Feature Money Management : Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop Trading Option : Stochastic Oscillator, two Moving Average, Multi Timeframes  https://youtu.be/3dXAUUnxg1s
MultiTF 2MA Cross
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Multi Timeframes of 2 Moving Averages Cross Timeframes 1 = Executor Position (MA1 Cross MA2 from bottom = buy, MA1 Cross MA2 from Upper = sell) Timeframes 2 = Trend Detector (MA1 > MA2 = Uptrend, MA1 < MA2 = Downtrend) How it works If MA1 > MA2 in Timeframes 2, then MA1 Cross MA2 from bottom in Timeframes 1, output = Buy If MA1 < MA2 in Timeframes 2, then MA1 Cross MA2 from Upper in Timeframes 1, output = Sell Expert Advisor Features - Fixed Lot - Stop Loss and TakeProfit - Trailing Stop - Mu
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Erwin Rustandi
5 (1)
Experts
Equity Terminator Expert Advisor Parameter Volot   ==>  Volume Lot // lot based on the volume of balance.                 Examples1 : Balance 1000 USD, Volot = 1000, then lot is 0.1                 Examples2 : Balance 1000 USD, Volot = 400, then lot is 0.04                 Examples2 : Balance 400 USD, Volot = 400, then lot is 0.01                 Etc. Target Equity ==> The final equity target that you want to achieve How does the expert advisor work? The purpose of ea is to achieve the target
Heiken Ashi Plus MT4
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Heiken Ashi Plus is a trading tool in the form of an expert advisor. This EA works based on the change in the color of the Heiken Ashi candle. called a plus because there are additional indicators such as Moving Averages, Stochastic and RSI which you can combine its use with Heiken Ashi candles. Update V2 : Add Multi TimeFrames Features Explanation of EA parameters LotMethod   :  1 = Fixed Lot, 2 = RiskLot (Freeze of Balance), 3 = Martingale System TrailingStart   :  Trailing will activated af
SAR Cut Switch Hedge MT4
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor Stop and Reverse Cut Switch Hedge based on  Parabolic SAR indicator. There are two setting in EA: 1. Cut Switch 2. Hedging Recommended settings: TimeFrames = H4 Risk = 0.1 Minimum Balance = 1.000 MaxToBep = 4 Main Parameter Description: - Hedging Mode False = Cut Switch True = Hedging - Max Martingale Level  = Lot / Volume will reset after "n" Losses - Risk = Based % of Balance -MaxOP to BEP = Target BEP will be active if there is a certain number op open position - Percent BEP
High Low BreakOut MT4
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
This expert advisor will make a pending order at a certain time, pending orders are made in the form of buying at the highest price and selling at the lowest price (in a predetermined time frame) you can make a pending order breakout at the highest and lowest prices according to your wishes, thus it can be used for the following strategies: - Asian Session BreakOut - European Session BreakOut - US Session Breakout - News Trading - Etc. Main parameter description Notes : order type 4 is not part
DojiExecutor
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Doji Executor is an expert advisor who works by opening a trading position after detecting a doji candle, according to the doji formation.  Continuation formation bull - doji - bull = buy bear - doji - bear = sell Reversal formation bear - doji - bull = buy bull - doji - bear = sell with this ea, you don't need to monitor the chart all day long just to find a doji candle Pair = all pair Time Frame = all time frame suitable for use with brokers who give rebate programs please test first in the
EngulfingInOBOS MT5
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
EXPERT ADVISOR DESCRIPTION - Expert Advisor Engulfing in OBOS (Overbought Oversold) is an expert advisor consisting of a combined candle engulfing pattern and Stochastic Oscillator indicators. A Buy position occurs when engulfing are formed when the signal stochastic indicator is in the oversold area, A sell position occurs when engulfing are formed when the signal stochastic indicator is in the overbought area. - You can combine engulfing that form in certain timeframes with a signal stochast
Stochastic Crossover MT5
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor Description - Basically, EA will open position in case of cross between main line and signal line on stochastic.  - Unique to this EA, using the two pre-set stochastic so that the EA can open the trade position.  - The first stochastic determines the cross, while the second stochastic determines the overbought or oversold levels. Parameters Description - Volume_Lot => Number of lots determined from the balance percentage. Example Balance = 1.000 USD, Volume Lot = 100, Then lot i
Stomata MT5
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor Description Strategy using two classic indicators in MetaTrader, stochastic oscillator and moving average Accompanied by multi timeframe and parameter that can be changed according to the strategy that suits you Feature Money Management : Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop Trading Option : Stochastic Oscillator, two Moving Average, Multi Timeframes  https://youtu.be/3dXAUUnxg1s youtubeembedcode.com/pl/ http://add-link-exchange.com
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