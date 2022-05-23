SAR Cut Switch Hedge MT4
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 May 2022
- Activations: 20
Expert Advisor Stop and Reverse Cut Switch Hedge based on Parabolic SAR indicator. There are two setting in EA:
1. Cut Switch
2. Hedging
Recommended settings:
TimeFrames = H4
Risk = 0.1
Minimum Balance = 1.000
MaxToBep = 4
Main Parameter Description:
- Hedging Mode
False = Cut Switch
True = Hedging
- Max Martingale Level = Lot / Volume will reset after "n" Losses
- Risk = Based % of Balance
-MaxOP to BEP = Target BEP will be active if there is a certain number op open position
- Percent BEP = All position will be closed if determined BEP is reached (examples: if BEP 1.00 / 0%, Balance = Equity x 1 All position will be closed. examples: if BEP 1.01 / 1%, Balance = Equity x 1.01 All position will be closed)
- Percent TP = Target Profit based percentage of balanca. Examples: Percent TP = 1.30 / 30%. All position will be closed if balance = equity x 1.30