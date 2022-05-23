SAR Cut Switch Hedge MT4

Expert Advisor Stop and Reverse Cut Switch Hedge based on Parabolic SAR indicator. There are two setting in EA:

1. Cut Switch

2. Hedging





Recommended settings:

TimeFrames = H4

Risk = 0.1

Minimum Balance = 1.000

MaxToBep = 4





Main Parameter Description:

- Hedging Mode

False = Cut Switch

True = Hedging

- Max Martingale Level = Lot / Volume will reset after "n" Losses

- Risk = Based % of Balance

-MaxOP to BEP = Target BEP will be active if there is a certain number op open position

- Percent BEP = All position will be closed if determined BEP is reached (examples: if BEP 1.00 / 0%, Balance = Equity x 1 All position will be closed. examples: if BEP 1.01 / 1%, Balance = Equity x 1.01 All position will be closed)

- Percent TP = Target Profit based percentage of balanca. Examples: Percent TP = 1.30 / 30%. All position will be closed if balance = equity x 1.30



