Stochastic Crossover

Expert Advisor Description

- Basically, EA will open position in case of cross between main line and signal line on stochastic.

- Unique to this EA, using the two pre-set stochastic so that the EA can open the trade position.

- The first stochastic determines the cross, while the second stochastic determines the overbought or oversold levels.

- all buy positions will be closed, if the stochastic has entered the overbought area

- all sell positions will be closed, if the stochastic has entered the ovesold area





Parameters Description

- Volume_Lot => Number of lots determined from the balance percentage. Example Balance = 1.000 USD, Volume Lot = 100, Then lot is 0.01

- Stop_Loss => Stop Loss in pips, If you enter a number 0, then the stop loss is inactive

- Take-Profit => Take Profit in pips, If you enter a number 0, then the Take Profit is inactive

- Trailing_Stop => Trailing Stop in pips, If you enter a number 0, then the Trailing Stop is inactive

- Trailing_Step => Trailing Step in pips, If you enter a number 0, then the Trailing Stop is inactive

- Stochastic_Open => Option for stochastic parameter as condition in opening trade position

- Stochastic_Close =>Option for stochastic parameter as condition in closing trade position