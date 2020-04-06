Stochastic Crossover
- Experts
- Erwin Rustandi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Expert Advisor Description
- Basically, EA will open position in case of cross between main line and signal line on stochastic.
- Unique to this EA, using the two pre-set stochastic so that the EA can open the trade position.
- The first stochastic determines the cross, while the second stochastic determines the overbought or oversold levels.
- all buy positions will be closed, if the stochastic has entered the overbought area
- all sell positions will be closed, if the stochastic has entered the ovesold area
Parameters Description
- Volume_Lot => Number of lots determined from the balance percentage. Example Balance = 1.000 USD, Volume Lot = 100, Then lot is 0.01
- Stop_Loss => Stop Loss in pips, If you enter a number 0, then the stop loss is inactive
- Take-Profit => Take Profit in pips, If you enter a number 0, then the Take Profit is inactive
- Trailing_Stop => Trailing Stop in pips, If you enter a number 0, then the Trailing Stop is inactive
- Trailing_Step => Trailing Step in pips, If you enter a number 0, then the Trailing Stop is inactive
- Stochastic_Open => Option for stochastic parameter as condition in opening trade position
- Stochastic_Close =>Option for stochastic parameter as condition in closing trade position