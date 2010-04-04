MultiTF 2MA Cross
- Experts
- Erwin Rustandi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Multi Timeframes of 2 Moving Averages Cross
Timeframes 1 = Executor Position (MA1 Cross MA2 from bottom = buy, MA1 Cross MA2 from Upper = sell)
Timeframes 2 = Trend Detector (MA1 > MA2 = Uptrend, MA1 < MA2 = Downtrend)
How it works
If MA1 > MA2 in Timeframes 2, then MA1 Cross MA2 from bottom in Timeframes 1, output = Buy
If MA1 < MA2 in Timeframes 2, then MA1 Cross MA2 from Upper in Timeframes 1, output = Sell
Expert Advisor Features
- Fixed Lot
- Stop Loss and TakeProfit
- Trailing Stop
- Multi TimeFrames