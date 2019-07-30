FXRog
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
FXRog = Forex Running On Growth
Expert Advisor description
ShortTerm : Yes
MidTerm : Yes
LongTerm : Yes
TargetProfit : By Money (fixlot mode), value can be changed in the parameter. 3% (volumelot mode)
StopLoss : By Maximum Open Position, all position will closed when maxtrade is reach, value can be changed in the parameter
optimum time frame H1 eurusd
Parameter description
StartTrade : begining time to start trading
EndTrade : last time ea to open a position
MoneyManagement : 1 = FixLot, 2 = VolumeLot
FixLot : lot of transactions with a fixed amount
VolumeLot : transaction lots can change according to balance exp: balance = $1000, volume = 500, result lot = 0.05
TargetProfit : target profit in money
MaxTrades : maximum number of trading positions
Saludos ,le pediría al creador del robot que por favor comparta los set para operar, no logro ver profit ...