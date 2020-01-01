CrossMA With SLTP
- Experts
- Erwin Rustandi
- Version: 1.0
Expert Advisor of Cross two moving averages accompanied by stop loss, take profit and multi timeframes on each moving averages.
You can change all the parameters contained in the moving averages
Please use as appropriate, hopefully can be useful and assist you in the transaction
MA Method
0 = simple
1 = exponential
2 = smoothed
3 = LW
Simples falta alterar posições, quando muda de direção deve fechar a posição contraria.