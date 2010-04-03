FXRog = Forex Running On Growth





Expert Advisor description

ShortTerm : Yes

MidTerm : Yes

LongTerm : Yes

TargetProfit : By Money, value can be changed in the parameter

StopLoss : By Maximum Open Position, all position will closed when maxtrade is reach, value can be changed in the parameter





Parameter description

StartTrade : begining time to start trading

EndTrade : last time ea to open a position

MoneyManagement : 1 = FixLot, 2 = VolumeLot

FixLot : lot of transactions with a fixed amount

VolumeLot : transaction lots can change according to balance exp: balance = $1000, volume = 500, result lot = 0.05

TargetProfit : target profit in money

MaxTrades : maximum number of trading positions







