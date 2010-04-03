FXRogMT5

FXRog = Forex Running On Growth


Expert Advisor description

ShortTerm : Yes

MidTerm : Yes

LongTerm : Yes

TargetProfit : By Money, value can be changed in the parameter

StopLoss : By Maximum Open Position, all position will closed when maxtrade is reach, value can be changed in the parameter


Parameter description

StartTrade :  begining time to start trading

EndTrade :  last time ea to open a position

MoneyManagement :  1 = FixLot,  2 = VolumeLot

FixLot :  lot of transactions with a fixed amount

VolumeLot :  transaction lots can change according to balance exp: balance = $1000, volume = 500, result lot = 0.05

TargetProfit :  target profit in money

MaxTrades :  maximum number of trading positions



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TICK STACK LTD
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
Doji Executor is an expert advisor who works by opening a trading position after detecting a doji candle, according to the doji formation.  Continuation formation bull - doji - bull = buy bear - doji - bear = sell Reversal formation bear - doji - bull = buy bull - doji - bear = sell with this ea, you don't need to monitor the chart all day long just to find a doji candle Pair = all pair Time Frame = all time frame suitable for use with brokers who give rebate programs please test first in the
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Experts
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Stochastic Crossover MT5
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor Description - Basically, EA will open position in case of cross between main line and signal line on stochastic.  - Unique to this EA, using the two pre-set stochastic so that the EA can open the trade position.  - The first stochastic determines the cross, while the second stochastic determines the overbought or oversold levels. Parameters Description - Volume_Lot => Number of lots determined from the balance percentage. Example Balance = 1.000 USD, Volume Lot = 100, Then lot i
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Experts
Expert Advisor Description Strategy using two classic indicators in MetaTrader, stochastic oscillator and moving average Accompanied by multi timeframe and parameter that can be changed according to the strategy that suits you Feature Money Management : Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop Trading Option : Stochastic Oscillator, two Moving Average, Multi Timeframes  https://youtu.be/3dXAUUnxg1s youtubeembedcode.com/pl/ http://add-link-exchange.com
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