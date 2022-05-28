High Low BreakOut MT4

This expert advisor will make a pending order at a certain time, pending orders are made in the form of buying at the highest price and selling at the lowest price (in a predetermined time frame)

you can make a pending order breakout at the highest and lowest prices according to your wishes, thus it can be used for the following strategies:

- Asian Session BreakOut

- European Session BreakOut

- US Session Breakout

- News Trading

- Etc.


Main parameter description

Notes : order type 4 is not part of the strategy in this EA, it is held to pass validation. the order types used are 1, 2 and 3


* HILO_TIME = time range for making pending orders (server time)

  Start = the time span for placing a pending order starts. example 01:00 

  End =  the time span for placing a pending order starts. example 09:00

  StartTrade = time to start pending orders created. example 10:00

* OrderType = 1 => ONLY ONE POSITION IS ACTIVE (EA will not make a new order before the currently active position is completed)

                     2 => ONE POSITION PER DAY (EA will make orders every day until a certain profit target is reached)

                     3 => CUT SWITCH SYSTEM (The expert will place an order at the highest and lowest prices, if you place a buy order first, the stop loss will be a pending sell order (the lowest price), if the stop loss is reached, the next stop loss will be the previous buy order (the highest price). so on until the profit target is reached.

* Risk = Freeze % of Balances.

* Offset = Distance from actual open position.

* CloseOPatMarketEnd = All positions will be closed at the end of the day if the accumulation is in profit.

* MaxPosition = The maximum number of positions that will be executed, if it has been reached then there will be no new positions.

* CloseProfit_NewSignal = If there is a new signal then all positions that are in a profit state will be closed.

* CloseAllPossAtEndOfTheDay = All positions will be closed at the end of the day if the accumulation is in profit.

* TPinPercent = All positions will be closed if the target profit percentage of the balance is reached. The way to write the percent target is as follows: 1% = 1.01, 2% = 1.02, 5% = 1.05, 10% = 1.10 etc.

* SLinPercent = All positions will be closed if the loss percentage of the balance is reached. The way to write the percent is as follows: 1% = 0.99, 2% = 0.98, 5% = 0.95, 10% = 0.90, 20% = 0.80, 30% = 0.70 etc

* MaxPosToBreakEven = The maximum number of positions which, if reached, all positions will be closed if it reaches the break even point value. Minimum value is 1. this means the value of equity = balance.

* CutSwitchLot = Multiplier value Lot / Volume if the previous position is in a state of loss.

* TPbySL = Profit target based on stop loss amount. Written in percent exp: 100 => TP = 100% SL / TP = SL, 150 => TP = 150% SL / TP = 1.5 x SL, 200 => TP = 200% SL / TP = 2 x SL



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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor Description Strategy using two classic indicators in MetaTrader, stochastic oscillator and moving average Accompanied by multi timeframe and parameter that can be changed according to the strategy that suits you Feature Money Management : Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop Trading Option : Stochastic Oscillator, two Moving Average, Multi Timeframes  https://youtu.be/3dXAUUnxg1s youtubeembedcode.com/pl/ http://add-link-exchange.com
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nickmayled 2023.12.13 19:10 
 

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