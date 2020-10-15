Trend Session
- Utilities
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Ivan SimonikaList of the best products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/dragonivan/seller
e-mail: dragon.ivan.sym@gmail.com
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
For the trader, trading sessions represent a clear time frame for increasing market volatility. The Trend Session indicator of trading sessions is a tool that will undoubtedly be useful not only for novice traders, but also for experienced traders. If you're looking for a simple indicator of Forex trading sessions, you've come to the right place. This indicator draws vertical bars that indicate the start and end times of the main trading sessions.