News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs. It does not trade frequently!

Live performance



Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP



Recommended timeframe: M5

MT 5 version can be found here

EA is FIFO compatible



To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file 'NewsEvents.txt' and copy it to the common MT4/5 directory - '\Common\Files' (File -> Open Data Folder -> Up to ‘Terminal’ -> Common -> Files). The data file can be found in the Comments section.

Features:

One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols



you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multiple currency pairs support



currency pairs support Solid backtest and live performance



and live performance Advanced News Filter (can be used in Strategy Tester)



(can be used in Strategy Tester) Auto GMT detection



detection Self Diagnostic System

Backtests should be done with Tick Data Suite GMT+2 with US DST. This GMT offset is used by most brokers



How to install

The EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart, EURUSD is recommended

one chart, If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter



parameter Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA



Please allow web requests to the following URLs for news filter and GMT detection (delete spaces!) : http: //timesrv.online http: //valerytools.com http: //valeryservice.com



Requirements

