The Traject EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and is distinguished by a small number of settings and easy installation. Does not use dangerous trading methods in trading that lead to a sharp loss of the entire deposit (martingale, grid, arbitrage, etc.). It is a fully automated expert system. Uses the minimum of settings.





Basic properties SpreadLimit - helps the bot not to enter the market if the spread is too large. Also stops are used for each order and each order is reliably protected. The main settings for the bot operation, except for stops, are two parameters that set up the algorithm for generating TicksReaction and TicksStep input signals.





Recommendations for work:

Works with a deposit of $ 100 - $ 300. The expert system works with different currency pairs (preferably with the smallest spread). Use M1-M15 timeframe. Use the account with a floating spread. Pay attention to the freeze levels! Should be minimal. Failure protection - when the connection is restored, the EA will continue to work with its orders.





Customizable bot properties: