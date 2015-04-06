British stuff MT4

British stuff

 

The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for GBPJPY 1H based on SMA 200 and pending orders. It has been backtested on more than 18-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to set up any parameters, except Magic number and Friday exit time, lot size. All other settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Strategy working from Monday to Friday. Default Friday exit time 20.00 hrs. Please, setup this time according your time zone and broker. Strategy was tested on real account Roboforex Procent during period 10.8.2021 – 06.05.2022 with 0.1 lot size with more than 1081 USD profit. Strategy seems working good especially during high volatility on GBPJPY.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability.

My recommendation is to have a look also on the rest of my products in the portfolio as they work very well together in combination.

Features

  • Each deal is protected by stop orders
  • Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources
  • User-friendly settings
  • All settings optimized
  • Longterm strategy

If you have any question, please contact me before buying.

Settings

MagicNumber = 007   - trade ID

FridayExitTime = 20:00 – time exit on Friday

Lotsize= 0.1


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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