DMR Quant

🇬🇧 ENGLISH VERSION

DMR Quant — Multi-Timeframe Confirmation EA for XAUUSD

DMR Quant is a rule-based expert advisor built for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on the M5 timeframe, engineered around a quantitative decision core that blends statistical, arithmetic, and geometric analysis of price behavior to identify high-probability entry points.

How It Works (Overview):
At its core, DMR Quant runs a proprietary mathematical model that transforms raw price data through logarithmic scaling, measures the rate of directional change between successive intervals, and cross-references momentum shifts across multiple geometric thresholds. Signals are only validated once a higher timeframe confirms directional bias, adding a layer of statistical filtering that reduces false positives caused by short-term volatility.

Key Features:

  • 🎯 Multi-Timeframe Signal Confirmation — Entries are only triggered after a signal is confirmed on a higher timeframe, filtering out short-term noise.
  • 📐 Quantitative Core Engine — Combines logarithmic price transformation, differential rate-of-change measurement, and geometric threshold analysis to build a composite market bias.
  • 🛡️ Smart Breakeven & Trailing Stop System — Automatically protects profits once a trade moves in your favor, with spread-aware logic to avoid premature stop-outs.
  • 🌍 Flexible GMT Time Filter — Set your own timezone and your broker's server timezone independently; the EA automatically aligns your trading hours regardless of broker GMT offset changes.
  • 📊 Spread Protection — Automatically avoids opening trades during high-spread conditions (news events, low-liquidity sessions).
  • 🔒 Fixed Core Engine — Core signal parameters are locked to prevent accidental misconfiguration — plug and play, no risk of breaking the strategy logic.
  • 💰 Broker-Safe Lot Handling — Automatically validates and adjusts lot size to your broker's minimum/maximum/step requirements.

Recommended Setup:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Broker: Any broker with low spread on Gold, ECN/Raw accounts recommended
  • VPS recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation

Risk Disclaimer:
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading Forex/CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Please test on a demo account before live use and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


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An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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Golge Guardian
Ismail Demirci
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ENGLISH VERSION GOLGE GUARDIAN – Professional Gold Scalping EA Trade Gold with Precision GOLGE GUARDIAN is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe using an advanced algorithmic price engine and proprietary mathematical models . Unlike simple indicator-based robots, GOLGE GUARDIAN evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a trade. Every position is opened only after several technical filters a
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