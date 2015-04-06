DMR Quant
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🇬🇧 ENGLISH VERSION
DMR Quant — Multi-Timeframe Confirmation EA for XAUUSD
DMR Quant is a rule-based expert advisor built for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on the M5 timeframe, engineered around a quantitative decision core that blends statistical, arithmetic, and geometric analysis of price behavior to identify high-probability entry points.
How It Works (Overview):
At its core, DMR Quant runs a proprietary mathematical model that transforms raw price data through logarithmic scaling, measures the rate of directional change between successive intervals, and cross-references momentum shifts across multiple geometric thresholds. Signals are only validated once a higher timeframe confirms directional bias, adding a layer of statistical filtering that reduces false positives caused by short-term volatility.
Key Features:
- 🎯 Multi-Timeframe Signal Confirmation — Entries are only triggered after a signal is confirmed on a higher timeframe, filtering out short-term noise.
- 📐 Quantitative Core Engine — Combines logarithmic price transformation, differential rate-of-change measurement, and geometric threshold analysis to build a composite market bias.
- 🛡️ Smart Breakeven & Trailing Stop System — Automatically protects profits once a trade moves in your favor, with spread-aware logic to avoid premature stop-outs.
- 🌍 Flexible GMT Time Filter — Set your own timezone and your broker's server timezone independently; the EA automatically aligns your trading hours regardless of broker GMT offset changes.
- 📊 Spread Protection — Automatically avoids opening trades during high-spread conditions (news events, low-liquidity sessions).
- 🔒 Fixed Core Engine — Core signal parameters are locked to prevent accidental misconfiguration — plug and play, no risk of breaking the strategy logic.
- 💰 Broker-Safe Lot Handling — Automatically validates and adjusts lot size to your broker's minimum/maximum/step requirements.
Recommended Setup:
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M5
- Broker: Any broker with low spread on Gold, ECN/Raw accounts recommended
- VPS recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation
Risk Disclaimer:
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading Forex/CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Please test on a demo account before live use and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.