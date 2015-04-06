Golden Rabbit Pro

Introducing Golden Rabbit Pro: Your Ultimate Gold Trading Expert Advisor (EA)

Are you looking for a reliable Expert Advisor (EA) for gold trading? Golden Rabbit Pro is exactly what you need! This unique EA utilizes 7 real trading strategies that set it apart from the rest.

Only 10 copies left at 270$ -> Next price: 499$ -> Final price: 1299$

Live Results : link in Bio

Our Strategies :
Golden Rabbit Pro is built on a simple yet highly effective approach. It uses daily support and resistance levels, examining these levels on daily, four-hour, and one-hour timeframes to execute trades based on its 8 specialized strategies. With a deep understanding of gold's fluctuations, we've precisely crafted our strategies to navigate its ups and downs.


Risk Management and Profit Maximization :
Every trade initiated by  Golden Rabbit Pro comes with predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels from the start. But that's not all - our EA employs a dynamic trailing SL to minimize risk and maximize profits as the market moves in your favor.

Trust and Transparency :

Golden Rabbit Pro integrates eight strategies leading to a sustainable growth curve. While losses are inherent in trading, we guarantee they are transparent and not manipulated to deceive you. Honesty and reliability are our top priorities, ensuring you can trust the performance and results of our EAs.

Real Market Performance :
Say goodbye to the allure of "full backtest trials," which often lead to disastrous results in live trading.  Golden Rabbit Pro is designed to deliver consistent results in real market conditions. Our commitment is to provide an EA that stands the test of time, offering security and growth for your trading account.

Settings and Setup :
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: Daily or Four-hour (H4)
  • Minimum Balance: $300
  • Leverage: 1:20 or higher

Setup Instructions : Open the gold chart on the Daily or four-hour (H4) timeframe. Drag the EA onto the chart and configure the settings for the desired size (inputs are very easy, but if you need advice send a private message).

Risk Settings : I recommend starting with the smallest lot. If you feel comfortable, you can increase the risk. For accounts with low balances (under $500), I suggest setting the Mode parameter to "Low Risk" in the inputs, as it provides the least drawdown.


    Support and Inquiries : If you have any questions, feel free to send a private message and chat with me. I will respond as soon as possible.



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    4.67 (15)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
    Divo MT4
    Anton Kondratev
    5 (2)
    Experts
    DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
    Fan Yang
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
    Neuralis Cortoid Gold
    Olivier Nomblot
    Experts
    NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
    Gold Zilla AI MT4
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
    Gyroscopes
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Experts
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    4.7 (10)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Forex Dominance MT4
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Experts
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
    Goldbot One MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (5)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
    Indicement MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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    Golden Rabbit Pro MT5
    Soraya Bahlekeh
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Introducing Golden Rabbit Pro : Your Ultimate Gold Trading Expert Advisor (EA) Are you looking for a reliable Expert Advisor (EA) for gold trading? Golden Rabbit Pro is exactly what you need! This unique EA utilizes 7 real trading strategies that set it apart from the rest. Only 10 copies left at   270$   -> Next price:   499$   -> Final price:   1299$ Live Results :   link in Bio Our Strategies : Golden Rabbit Pro is built on a simple yet highly effective approach. It uses daily support and
    Prop Hunter Pro
    Soraya Bahlekeh
    4.2 (5)
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    HFT for passing the prop firm challenge and Scalp for funded and real accounts! Prop Hunter Pro EA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) featuring 6 meticulously crafted strategies, including both HFT and Scalping . Three of these strategies are designed to help traders overcome the challenges posed by prop firms, while the other three are intended for use in personal trading accounts. Original price   549$  —> 60% discount only   $229 MT5 version To see its Live working you may check by signing
    Tiger Trade Pro MT5
    Soraya Bahlekeh
    4.83 (29)
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    Prop Hunter Pro MT5
    Soraya Bahlekeh
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    HFT for passing the prop firm challenge and Scalp for funded and real accounts! Prop Hunter Pro EA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) featuring 6 meticulously crafted strategies, including both HFT and Scalping . Three of these strategies are designed to help traders overcome the challenges posed by prop firms, while the other three are intended for use in personal trading accounts. Original price   549$  —> 60% discount only   $229 MT4 version To see its Live working you may check by signing
    BTC Scalper King
    Soraya Bahlekeh
    4 (1)
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    BTC Scalper King – Precision Scalping for the Bitcoin Era BTC Scalper King   is a cutting-edge scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for Bitcoin’s fast-moving and highly fluctuating market.  Whether the market is bullish or bearish, BTC Scalper King follows a proven strategy that adapts to real-time conditions. The EA automatically detects and updates buy/sell signals, identifying high-probability setups and executing multiple strategic trades with optimized parameters to take adva
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