Golden Rabbit Pro

Settings and Setup :

Setup Instructions : Open the gold chart on the Daily or four-hour (H4) timeframe. Drag the EA onto the chart and configure the settings for the desired size (inputs are very easy, but if you need advice send a private message).

Risk Settings : I recommend starting with the smallest lot. If you feel comfortable, you can increase the risk. For accounts with low balances (under $500), I suggest setting the Mode parameter to "Low Risk" in the inputs, as it provides the least drawdown.