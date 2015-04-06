Golden Rabbit Pro
- Experts
-
Soraya BahlekehIf you require guidance and advice, please feel free to send me a private message, and I will respond as soon as possible.
- Version: 2.10
- Activations: 10
Only 10 copies left at 270$ -> Next price: 499$ -> Final price: 1299$
Our Strategies :
Golden Rabbit Pro is built on a simple yet highly effective approach. It uses daily support and resistance levels, examining these levels on daily, four-hour, and one-hour timeframes to execute trades based on its 8 specialized strategies. With a deep understanding of gold's fluctuations, we've precisely crafted our strategies to navigate its ups and downs.
Risk Management and Profit Maximization :
Every trade initiated by Golden Rabbit Pro comes with predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels from the start. But that's not all - our EA employs a dynamic trailing SL to minimize risk and maximize profits as the market moves in your favor.
Golden Rabbit Pro integrates eight strategies leading to a sustainable growth curve. While losses are inherent in trading, we guarantee they are transparent and not manipulated to deceive you. Honesty and reliability are our top priorities, ensuring you can trust the performance and results of our EAs.
Real Market Performance :
Say goodbye to the allure of "full backtest trials," which often lead to disastrous results in live trading. Golden Rabbit Pro is designed to deliver consistent results in real market conditions. Our commitment is to provide an EA that stands the test of time, offering security and growth for your trading account.
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: Daily or Four-hour (H4)
- Minimum Balance: $300
- Leverage: 1:20 or higher
Setup Instructions : Open the gold chart on the Daily or four-hour (H4) timeframe. Drag the EA onto the chart and configure the settings for the desired size (inputs are very easy, but if you need advice send a private message).
Risk Settings : I recommend starting with the smallest lot. If you feel comfortable, you can increase the risk. For accounts with low balances (under $500), I suggest setting the Mode parameter to "Low Risk" in the inputs, as it provides the least drawdown.
Support and Inquiries : If you have any questions, feel free to send a private message and chat with me. I will respond as soon as possible.