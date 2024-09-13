New update: 13th of September 2024

It is very simple automated trader working on most instruments in Forex MT4 platform. It is a combination between Sami Saydam invented indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87142 and other known indicators.

This EA copyrighted in 2010 under the number 316009 for the owner Sami Saydam and with any MT4 indicator with special settings.

The trading will be on the following instruments and time frames all at one:

Note: You need to have this EA on all those charts open with the following time frames in your MT4 desktop to generate good collected profits. Also I highly recommend your account to be in this broker under this forwarded link: www.YalaForex.net

It is always better to use it on all time frames and gain the signals and then decide.

Noting: Important to change the magic number for the similar EA on the same trading instrument.

1- The main setting for US30 (DowJones Cash), UT100 (Nasdaq Cash): MinProfitToClose=1500 all times and the Trailing start=1100 on 1 min charts and =1100 in 30 and 1 hour charts.

2- The main setting for XAUUSD (Gold spot), XAGUSD (Silver spot): MinProfitToClose=150 and Trailing start=640 in all the above time frames.

3- The main setting for all Forex currencies are: MinProfitToClose=15 and Trailing start=11 in all the above currencies time frames.

This is how to make extra money from this EA or leave it as the EA deciding when to take your profits by Trailing order only:

English https://youtu.be/u8rzayB2_90

Arabic: https://youtu.be/l7iJfoLno90

If you need any help, please text me here or only on my WhatsApp +1-6479272741

This EA is for copy selling and renting only, to buy the source then with direct negotiation.

Thank you