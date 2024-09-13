Nasdaq 11

New update: 13th of September 2024

It is very simple automated trader working on most instruments in Forex MT4 platform. It is a combination between Sami Saydam invented indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87142 and other known indicators. 

This EA copyrighted in 2010 under the number 316009 for the owner Sami Saydam and with any MT4 indicator with special settings.

The trading will be on the following instruments and time frames all at one:

Note: You need to have this EA on all those charts open with the following time frames in your MT4 desktop to generate good collected profits. Also I highly recommend your account to be in this broker under this forwarded link: www.YalaForex.net

It is always better to use it on all time frames and gain the signals and then decide. 

Noting: Important to change the magic number for the similar EA on the same trading instrument. 

1- The main setting for US30 (DowJones Cash), UT100 (Nasdaq Cash): MinProfitToClose=1500 all times and the Trailing start=1100 on 1 min charts and =1100 in 30 and 1 hour charts.

2-  The main setting for XAUUSD (Gold spot), XAGUSD (Silver spot): MinProfitToClose=150 and Trailing start=640 in all the above time frames.

3-  The main setting for all Forex currencies are: MinProfitToClose=15 and Trailing start=11 in all the above currencies time frames.

This is how to make extra money from this EA or leave it as the EA deciding when to take your profits by Trailing order only:

English    https://youtu.be/u8rzayB2_90

Arabic:    https://youtu.be/l7iJfoLno90

If you need any help, please text me here or only on my WhatsApp +1-6479272741 

This EA is for copy selling and renting only, to buy the source then with direct negotiation. 

 

Thank you

Recommended products
Glod888EA
Dong Liang Zheng
Experts
Our team has been professionally developing gold trading EAs for three years. Every engineer is a real-account forex and gold trader with years of experience. This integrates multiple technologies, including trend following, Martingale, grid, and AI. Currently, we are using it for our own live trading and encourage everyone to download and test it. If wish to observe our trading, please feel free to contact us. Thank you all, and we wish you great success and massive profits
Dmf AI EA
Ransom Dikpen Egene
Experts
DMF AI EA ROBOT Most Efficient Trading System Specifically Designed best for NASDAQ (USTECH100) with hidden tricks in beating the market rule. Many Newbies asks why trade just USTECH100(NASDAQ) well what we tell you is our robot works and support all other currency pairs and commodities what you should have in mind is 1 pair of currency can give you all you need in the fx market not by desiring to trade multipairs  what is important is knowing what you are doing in the market! Features: > Unique
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Roman Asset Management ACC Multiplayer
Roman Golovatii
Experts
F ully automated Expert Advisor using the  advanced   algorithm for trading the EURUSD Designed for profit in a short period of time and big profit in a long run. Prefers EURUSD 1H. Principle of operation The SELL and BUY orders are opened (depending on the parameters set), guided by signals and the market situation.     Recommended parameter: Use an ECN broker account. minimum deposit of 100$ USD. use it in H1 time frame recommended symbol is EURUSD input parameter: TrendType                 
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
MyVolume Profile Scalper EA is an advanced and  automated program designed to use the Volume Profile which is takes the total volume traded at a specific price level during the specified time period and divides the total volume into either up volume (trades that moved the price up) or down volume (trades that moved the price down) and then makes open order. The core engine of this EA is using indicator Volume, Heiken Ashi, and ADX. Additional filter using a customizable the Moving Average to ma
NasdaqTrend
Xin Gong
Experts
This formula is mainly for the U.S. stock market, mainly for the Nasdaq stock index (nas100). In the unilateral market, the results of the back test of the NASDAQ data will yield more than 100 times in 5 months In the shock market of Dow Jones and standard & Poor's, they also made abnormal returns Minimum starting amount: US $1000 Under the genetic algorithm, the optimal parameter is expected payoff Input parameters: MaximumRisk : 0.03/0.03/0.01/1.0 Optimization: Maximum loss: 30 Cont
SPARK Liquidity breakout for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.6 (5)
Experts
Automated trading should help you grow your capital — not confuse you with endless settings and theories. SPARK is a lightweight yet effective Expert Advisor designed to give beginners a confident start with a focus on precision and simplicity. Why is SPARK different? Focused on EUR/USD: The EA is specifically optimized for EUR/USD, one of the most liquid and stable currency pairs. Built on liquidity breakout logic: SPARK identifies and reacts to unique liquidity zones where price is likely to b
FREE
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Experts
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Break and sideway grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades when momentum reach more volume factor . Any pair, time frame any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbol - Name of pair (ex.EURUSD#) Breakout_factor - Volume peak factor (Recommend for forex use 0.5-1.5). Sideway_factor - Volume low factor ( Recommend for  forex use 0.1-0.5). Lots - start lot. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take pr
FREE
ALT Income
Maksim Bogdanov
Experts
ALT Income  - Автоматизированный    советник. Написан для пары EURUSD. .  Торгует  на тайм фрейме M5.  Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече 1:500 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxRiskSELL   от 1 до 15;   Прибыль от одной сделки - TakeProfitSell от 50 до 100.0; Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече  1:40 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxR
Goldenclaw
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Goldenclaw EA   is a unique scalping Trading Robot based on multi layered neural network and various default indicators. The algorithm works by calculating values from different timeframes to provide output signal for the current timeframe. This EA does not use dangerous techniques like martingale, averaging, grid or hedging. All orders are protected by stop loss and only one trade direction buy or sell depend on given algorithm. Input Parameters: Expert Name   - EA name and trades comment. M
Unusual EA
Khairudi Kherikhanov
Experts
Автоматический советник Unusual EA не предназначен для получения сверх прибыли. Больше подойдет долгосрочным инвесторам, для которых трейдинг не игра, а работа. Советник Unusual EA, также можно использовать в портфеле, совместно с другими советниками. Размер прибыли и просадки зависит от выбранной валютной пары и таймфрейма.Наиболее эффективен на периодах M30,H1 и H4, хотя может использоваться на любых таймфреймах и торговых инструментах. Параметры советника: MagicNumber- метка "своих" сделок
CapTaiNCAT
Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
Experts
CapTaiNCAT FullAutomated expert advisor. TimeFrame M1 M5 SET FILES;  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38300#!tab=comments&comment=11565247 Recommendations Before using the EA on a real account, test it with minimal risk or on a demo account; Use VPS server with ping less 10ms; ECN account with low spreads + low commissions + quality execution;  Standard settings are optimized for EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDJPY USDCHF XAUUSD  The settings of the EA  Trade Manager  Magic Number  Slippa
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Experts
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
Promining Ai Currency
Rene Taborete Repunte
Experts
PROMO SALE!!! FREE TRIAL BOTH DEMO AND REAL ACCOUNT. ITS THE ONLY AUTOMATED TRADING ROBOT THAT NO OPEN TRADES LEAVES BEHIND, AUTO TAKE PROFIT AND AUTO BREAKEVEN. Promining Ai Currency  is a very advanced fully automated trading algorithm. Its a combination premium strategy of multiple HFT indicators and equipped the most advanced filter function which you can control market profitability.   TIMEFRAME: MULTI-TIMEFRAME setfile click here Pairs: GOLD XAUUSD Suitable on Prop firm management by s
Karla Three MT4
Karla Fekeza
Experts
Karla Three is the final piece of the Karla series. It differs from Karla One & Karla Two in the strategy and symbols that it trades. It is a very complex piece of software that analyses each H1 candle of every symbol from the list and is capable of identifying rare patterns which are usually too difficult to spot for a human eye. Because such patterns have a high probability of repeating themselves, this EA will try to repeatedly catch them and monetize on them. To get the best results I traine
EA ENTERPRISE LT
Charles Harper
Experts
[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with most currency pairs and Gold. It implements complete, fully functional trading strategy. It is NOT based on any indicators or Price Action. It is very easy to set up and supervise. The strategy is timeframe-independent. [EA] ENTERPRISE LT has a set of unique features: It can be individually adjusted, according to your strategy. It has complete money management and risk management. Advanced functions to respond to diff
MACD Strategy 3A
Nuri Ljachka
Experts
MACD trading strategy is the most popular among traders. Is it profitable? You can download the demo and beckets the mechanical trading system on your own. With the Expert Adviser you have the opportunity for testing the MACD mechanical trading system, in a accurate and  efficient way. MACD universal  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  all currency pairs and all timeframes.   It opens trades on MACD-main and MACD-signal line crossover. Features: Automated risk management as percent of ba
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
GOLD Predator IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
Concrete portfolio evidence from real accounts [attached] shows that the target of >95% wins [blue] has been achieved. Download the free demo and test it yourself. Follow the instructions. Backtesting >100% per month, is it possible? Dear Colleague, if you are in search of a secure trading Expert Advisor (EA) robot that guarantees a minimum target of 5% profit per month, characterized by transparency and authenticity, I present to you the following proposal: the EA-ThinkBot IQ7 Predator, design
WH AutoFib EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
Experts
AutoFib EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to harness the power of Fibonacci retracement and extension levels for automated trading. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, AutoFib EA empowers your trading strategy with precision and efficiency. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Adjust the setting based on your testing   results. Questions ? feel free to   ask.   Key Features: Automated Trading:   Open buy and sell orders seamlessly based on Fibonacci levels, minimizi
FREE
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Evolution Scalper Grid v22
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
Просдка и прибыль зависят от  Greed_Size = от 1 до 1000 1%  = самый безопасный, будет раньше выходить из позииции  при 100% = расчет лота будет максимальный  при 200% = максимальный удвоеный, выход из позиции также будет передерживать Символ XAUUSD (Gold (Spot)) Период 1 Минута (M1) 2022.01.10 01:05 - 2022.01.21 23:54 (2022.01.08 - 2022.01.24) Баров в истории 9896 Смоделировано тиков 629527 Качество моделирования 25.00% Ошибки рассогласования графиков 0 Начальный депозит 10000.00 Спред 10 Чи
Digital Experts
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
DIGITAL EXPERTS EA is a tool designed to assemble five of our digital experts into one expert as follows: MILCH COW HEDGE EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. MILCH COW MIX EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of l
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
More from author
SamiSaydamRS
Sami Saydam
Indicators
That is my master piece invented new Forex indicator Copyright 2010 to 2100 (316009) for Sami A. Saydam. This indicator is showing the real Support and Resistance levels in dynamical ways as movable red lines with time, also works on all time charts' intervals. The price movements are strongly respecting those red lines and either confirmed break them or just touching them and can't break them up or down then move toward the right directions. This new techniques are the real alerting system ca
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review