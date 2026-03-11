Trading Camp MT4

Mean reversion EA with AUD,CAD,NZD

Trading Camp MT4

Trading Camp is an EA that focuses on three currencies (AUD, CAD, and NZD) with strong mean reversion tendencies and performs a contrarian strategy. Although a grid is used as the trading technique, it is designed with a security feature with straddling of the trade, making it difficult to get stopped out. Various filters are also available to carefully select entries (therefore, the entry frequency is not high). In addition, various input parameters are available, allowing you to change the EA's behavior according to your preference. Trading Camp will support you on your journey to the fullest!

  • Having high winning percentage with mean reversion and grids
  • Security features by straddling
  • Selected entries by various filtering
  • Easy setup for trading multiple stocks by simply setting up on one chart
  • Wide range of operations with extensive input parameters
  • Display of operational status by information panel
  • Economic calendar is here : 2010-2019, 2020-2025
  • MT5 version is here : Trading Camp MT5
  • Live signal is here : Trading Camp

Trade Strategy Overview

When the price becomes overbought or oversold, we will aim for a mean reversion and enter with a reverse take profit of approximately 10 pips per position (automatically adjusted according to the mean spread). If the price does not return immediately, an additional entry is made in the grid strategy and the take profit is re-set. The lot and profit for grid entries can be changed using the input parameters. The default stop loss (4 grids) is 175 pips, which is also automatically changed according to the grid settings. Entries are carefully selected using internal logic and various filters, and are designed to ensure stable profits.

Spread filter

This filter deters entry when the spread exceeds a specified value. It is also possible to temporarily disable stop loss and take profit to deter unintended settlements due to widening spreads.

Illiquidity filter

This filter deters entry during illiquid hours (when the New York market is closed). As with the spread filter, it also disables stop loss.

News filter

This filter deters entry when there is an economic event of high importance. This filter reduces risk by avoiding sudden market fluctuations caused by events.

Input Parameter Description

General

Comment

Comments on entry.

Magic number (maximum 6 digits)

EA's magic number. Specify up to 6 digits, and 8 digits with 10 (buy direction) or 20 (sell direction) added at the beginning are used. Specify a value that does not overlap with other EAs.

Show information panel

Information panel display availability.

Information panel language

The language of the information panel can be selected from English and Japanese.

Lot Sizing

Lot sizing method

Lot size calculation method. The following can be specified.

Fixed lot
Fixed lot specified
Auto lot (equity)
Auto variable lot (based on equity)
Auto lot (balance)
 Auto variable lot (based on balance)
Low risk
Low-risk automatic variable lot
Medium risk
Medium-risk automatic variable lot
High risk
High-risk automatic variable lot
Fixed lot size

Lot when 'Fixed lot' is specified in 'Lot sizing method'.

Maximum lot size

Maximum lot size. Any designation exceeding the broker's maximum lot is invalid.

Auto lot denominator

Used when 'Auto lot' is specified in 'Lot sizing method'. The lot calculation formula is as follows.

  • (equity or balance) / (Auto lot denominator * Trading symbol contract size / 1000)

Trading

Trading pairs [separated by ','] (empty is chart pair)

Specify the issue(s) to be traded. When specifying multiple stocks, separate them with ','. If blank, it is the issue of the chart for which the EA is set. If the issue contains a prefix or suffix, it will be automatically detected, but if the detection is not successful, specify the suffix and other information as well (e.g. AUDCAD.m).

Trading period

Specifies the period between transactions. 'Auto' to trade automatically from the appropriate time frame. 'Current period' to trade on the time frame of the chart where the EA is set.

Trading frequency

Specifies the frequency of orders (negative values are also acceptable). The number of orders will increase or decrease according to the increase or decrease of the value. Note, however, that increasing the number of orders too much will drastically reduce the win rate.

Number of symbols entry allowed at same time

Specifies the number of stocks that can be traded at the same time. By increasing this value, entry can be made even when there are positions in other issues. However, the probability of large drawdowns increases, so the risk is high.

Cross order allowed

Allows cross orders. Allows simultaneous entries for selling and buying within the same issue.

Initial entry allowed (excluding grid entry)

Initial entries are allowed. However, it does not affect grid entries. By disallowing this item, additional initial entries can be deterred and the EA can be terminated without difficulty.

Stop loss [point] (0 is auto)

Specify stop loss (in points). If 0, it is set automatically.

Take profit [point] (0 is auto)

Specifies take profit (in points). If 0, it is set automatically.

Grid Trading

Maximum number of grid lines (0 is no grid)

Maximum number of grid entries. If 0, no grid entry will be made.

Grid line distance [point]

Distance (in points) from which a grid entry will be made. An additional entry is made if the distance is greater than this distance from the previous entry. However, this is only a guideline, and entries are not always made at this distance.

Lot multiplier

Lot multiplier in grid entries. Specify if the lot is to be increased according to the number of grid entries.

Profit multiplier

Multiplier for profit in grid entries. Specify if you want to increase profit based on the number of grid entries.

Profit reduction allowed

Allow profit reduction in grid entries. Operates at regular intervals from grid entries to reduce profits. Reduces profits on positions held for extended periods to accelerate liquidation.

Profit reduction interval [hours]

The interval (in time units) at which profits are reduced in grid entries. Profits are reduced each time the set period elapses from the time of the initial grid entry.

Profit reduction multiplier

Multiplier for profit reduction in grid entry.

Grid security allowed

Allows grid security features by straddling. It works when the price exceeds the maximum number of grids specified and reduces the decrease in equity. Note that while this may reduce the likelihood of a stopout, it does not completely prevent it.

Grid security stop loss [point] (0 is auto)

Specifies the stop loss for grid security (in points). If 0, it is set automatically.

Grid security take profit [point] (0 is auto)

Specifies the take profit of grid security (in points). If 0, it is set automatically.

Grid security trailing step [point] (0 is no trailing)

Specifies the frequency of stop loss trailing in grid security (in points). 0 means no trailing. The smaller the value, the more frequently trailing is performed, but some brokers warn against frequent stop loss changes, in which case a larger value should be set.

Filter

High spread with no entry and stop loss [point] (0 to disable)

Specifies the spread (in points) at which entry is to be stopped. 0 means disabled. If the spread is greater than the specified spread, stop loss and take profit is also temporarily disabled.

Illiquidity filter allowed

Entry is inhibited during periods of market illiquidity (one hour before and after the close of the New York market). Stop loss is also temporarily disabled.

Volatility filter lower levels (0 to disable)

Suppresses entry when volatility is low. invalid if 0. Suppresses entry when volatility is less than or equal to the specified volatility.

Volatility filter Upper levels (0 to disable)

Suppresses entry when volatility is high. invalid if 0. Suppresses entry when volatility is above the specified volatility.

Holiday filter allowed

Deter entry on holidays. No entries for the corresponding country throughout the day.

Currencies for apply holiday filter to all [separated by ',']

Specify the target currency of the holiday to be applied to all issues. When specifying multiple currencies, separate them with ','. Normally, the margin currency and profit currency of each issue are targeted, but holidays in countries corresponding to the currencies specified here can be additionally applied.

Minimum importance for apply news filter

Minimum importance to which the news filter should be applied. News events of the specified importance or higher will be applied.

Time before for apply news filter [minutes]

Time (in minutes) to suppress entries before a news event occurs.

Time after for apply news filter [minutes]

Time (in minutes) to suppress entries after a news event occurs.

Currencies for apply news filter to all [separated by ',']

Specify the target currency for news events that apply to all issues. When specifying more than one currency, separate them with ','. Normally, the margin currency and profit currency of each issue are targeted, but news events for the currency specified here can be additionally applied.

Economic calendar file name for filter

Specify the name of the economic calendar file to be used in the filter.

Time

Automatic UTC detection (production only)

Enables/disables automatic detection of UTC (Universal Time Coordinated). Valid only during production and invalid during backtesting.

Broker time difference to UTC [hours]

Specifies the time difference in winter time for broker time when UTC is not automatically detected. Also used during backtesting.

Broker DST area

Specifies the broker's DST (Daylight Saving Time) region when UTC is not automatically detected. Also used during backtesting.

Backtest

Show information panel by backtest

Whether or not the information panel is displayed in the back test. It is recommended not to display the information panel for long-term testing, because it slows down the backtest and consumes a large amount of memory.

Price of account currency to 1 USD

Specifies the price at which the account currency is converted to 1 USD. Valid only during backtesting and affects the automatic fluctuation lot when the account currency is other than USD.

Precautions

How to Install

Click here for installation instructions.(How to install). This product can be set up on one chart to trade multiple issues of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. For normal operation, it is recommended to set the product to the M15 chart with a large number of ticks, such as EURUSD. Also, please set 'AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD' in 'Trading pairs' to trade multiple stocks. However, if you are trading a single stock, leave the 'Trading pairs' parameter blank and set it to the M15 chart of the relevant stock. In addition, this product requires viewing of an external site in order to automatically determine the time. Therefore, the URL must be set in MetaTrader. In the 'Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisers Tab', check the 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL' checkbox and set the following URL in the input field.

Production Operation

When operating, simply change the 'Lot sizing method' input parameter to 'Low risk', 'Medium risk', or 'High risk'. However, please note that high risk increases the probability of stopouts, so be aware of the risks involved. Also, please set 'AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD' in 'Trading pairs' to trade multiple stocks. Other input parameters usually do not need to be changed (time filter time may need to be changed for some brokers). Since many of the input parameters are directly related to changes in risk, please refer to the manual to fully understand the parameters before use. We recommend a minimum balance of $500. I recommend that you first check the operation of the demo account before starting the actual operation. In addition, MT4 does not allow backtesting of multiple symbols, so it works with a single symbol on the chart.

Economic Calendar

An economic calendar is required for the holiday and news filters to operate properly. For this reason, I have prepared a csv file of the economic calendar (economic calendar). Before running, please save the file 'TradingCamp-ec.csv' in the following location without changing the file name.

  • ...\Terminal\Common\Files\

This folder can be found one level above the folder opened in MetaTrader by specifying 'File -> Open Data Folder'. The economic calendar is created in UTC (Universal Time Coordinated), so the broker's time difference and DST area must also be set in the parameters.

Brokers

This product operates three pairs, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. Since these are minor currencies, some brokers may not offer them and they cannot be used. Also, even if a pair is offered, the spread may be wide, and in this case, you will not be able to use it (if the average spread exceeds 3 pips, your profit will drop drastically). We are not able to specify specific brokers, so please contact each broker for this information before you consider using them.

Disclaimers

Please note that we are not responsible for any problems that may occur by using this product (Trading Camp MT4).

Past results are no guarantee of future performance.


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Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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5 (1)
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This is a multi-currency converter script that can convert the currency of the account history to another currency and output it. Since it supports multiple currencies, it is possible to exchange USD, EUR mutual conversion, JPY, GBP, AUD, or other minor currencies. Currency Exchanger can be converted to other currencies immediately by executing it once, so anyone can easily exchange currency. Let Currency Exchanger do the tedious work! The exchange result from the account history can be output a
Currency Exchanger MT4
Goh Kato
Utilities
This is a multi-currency converter script that can convert the currency of the account history to another currency and output it. Since it supports multiple currencies, it is possible to exchange USD, EUR mutual conversion, JPY, GBP, AUD, or other minor currencies. Currency Exchanger can be converted to other currencies immediately by executing it once, so anyone can easily exchange currency. Let Currency Exchanger do the tedious work! The exchange result from the account history can be output a
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Goh Kato
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