Deer Ma is a highly advanced trading robot designed for efficient trading in the financial markets. This fully automated software utilizes two moving averages and other advanced indicators to analyze the markets and make trading decisions based on scalping or trend trading strategies. The software's cutting-edge algorithm ensure that it can quickly and accurately identify trades, while its advanced money management features enable it to minimize risk and optimize the results. Whether you are a novice trader or a seasoned professional, Deer Ma is a valuable addition for any trader.





The price is $79 for the first 5. Next price: $99.





Application :

USDJPY

1H

MEAN_MOVING





Strategy :

The strategy used by Deer Ma is based on a simple moving average crossover system, where a position is taken when the shorter-term moving average crosses above or below the longer-term moving average. However, to improve this basic strategy, Deer Ma offers several customizable parameters that can be adjusted to suit different market conditions and trading preferences. For example, the market volume parameter can be adjusted to avoid taking positions in highly volatile or illiquid markets, while the price position parameter can be used to filter out false signals that occur near the crossover point. The addition of the Ichimoku Chikun curve helps to avoid false trend signals, and the trailing stop feature is highly efficient and can be customized to suit individual risk preferences. Additionally, the software can be set to trade only during defined trading hours, providing further flexibility and control over the trading strategy. Overall, Deer Ma offers a highly adaptable and customizable trading strategy that can be optimized to suit a wide range of market conditions and trading styles.





Optimization :

Deer Ma's basic parameters have been extensively tested through more than 10,000 trials, using USDJPY on a 1-hour chart as the reference market. The optimized basic settings have been developed to deliver the best possible results for this market and timeframe, using the MEAN_MOVING stop loss strategy. However, it is important to note that these settings may not perform optimally on other markets or charts, as market conditions and trading dynamics can vary significantly. To achieve the best possible results on other markets, it may be necessary to perform additional testing and optimization to identify the most suitable parameters for each specific market and chart. Deer Ma offers users the flexibility and support to fine-tune and customize the software to best suit their individual trading needs and objectives, and can provide assistance with the optimization process.





Risks :

As with any form of financial investment, there is always a risk involved in trading with Deer Ma. While the expert has been developed to optimize trading results and minimize risk, it is important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future success. Therefore, it is essential for users to fully understand the expert's parameters and how it works before committing to using it for live trading. I strongly advise all customers to download and thoroughly test the Deer Ma demo version to gain a comprehensive understanding of this expert features, limitations, and performance. It is also important to establish a clear risk management plan and be prepared to accept the possibility of losses.





Parameters and more informations :



