Kumo Cloud MT5 EA
- Experts
- Allan Munene Mutiiria
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 25 March 2025
Elevate your trading with Kumo Cloud MT5 EA, a sophisticated automated trading solution built for MetaTrader 5. This EA harnesses the power of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) and the momentum-confirming Awesome Oscillator to identify and trade high-probability breakout opportunities.
Note: The program uses a rare signal generation logic that is double confirmed, using the Kumo Cloudstrategy. Make sure you understand the strategy! Backtest it in strategy tester on any currency pair of your choice and optimize to find the best fitting parameters. Past results do not guarantee future results!
Key Features
-
Ichimoku Cloud Breakout Strategy:
Utilizes the Senkou Span A and B values to gauge market sentiment. The EA detects breakout conditions when the previous bar’s close moves decisively above or below the cloud, indicating potential trend shifts.
-
Momentum Confirmation with Awesome Oscillator:
Filters out false signals by confirming momentum shifts. A bullish crossover (oscillator moving above zero) supports a buy signal, while a bearish crossover (oscillator moving below zero) supports a sell signal.
-
Dynamic Trade Management:
- Automated Entry & Exit: The EA executes trades based on a blend of Ichimoku and oscillator signals, ensuring entries align with emerging market trends.
- Adaptive Position Closure: Open positions are monitored, and if the momentum reverses, the EA will automatically close them to protect your capital.
-
Robust Risk Controls:
Customize your lot size and trailing stop settings. Built-in margin and volume checks help ensure your trades remain within your risk tolerance.
-
Trailing Stop Mechanism:
Once a trade is active, the EA applies a trailing stop to lock in profits as the market moves favorably, thereby enhancing your risk management.
How It Works
-
Data Acquisition:
The EA continuously retrieves indicator data from both the Ichimoku Cloud (for Senkou Span A and B) and the Awesome Oscillator, ensuring real-time analysis.
-
Signal Generation:
- Buy Signal: Generated when the Awesome Oscillator signals bullish momentum (crossing above zero), the market shows bearish cloud conditions, and the close price is above both cloud lines.
- Sell Signal: Generated when the Awesome Oscillator indicates bearish momentum (crossing below zero), the market presents bullish cloud conditions, and the close price is below both cloud lines.
-
Trade Execution & Management:
Upon confirmation, the EA validates trade parameters (volume, margin, etc.) before executing a buy or sell order. It then continuously monitors open positions to adjust or close them if a contrary momentum signal emerges.
-
Risk & Money Management:
Fine-tuned settings allow you to define your lot size and trailing stop points, ensuring each trade aligns with your overall risk management strategy.
Usage Guidelines
-
Free to Use:
This EA is available at no cost. However, thorough backtesting and optimization on your preferred instruments and timeframes are strongly recommended.
-
Customization:
Easily adjust settings such as lot size, magic number, and trailing stop points to match your trading style and risk appetite.
-
Support:
Should you have any questions or need further assistance, please write a comment in the comment's section.
Harness the potential of the Ichimoku Cloud with Kumo Cloud MT5 EA and let this intelligent solution help you navigate market breakouts with precision. Happy Trading!