Mobius AUDCAD

The EA has two strategies, each designed for a particular market behavior. Using both strategies allows you to cover a significant range of trading time and get high and stable results.

  • The Channel strategy is based on the principle of scalping within the channel bounds, during periods of low volatility. (Modified strategy from version 1.1)
  • Trend strategy builds on the principle of following the trend in during the high volatility hours. (New Strategy)

The trading periods are selected based on the statistical and fundamental analysis of the specific currency pair for which the system is set up.

The EA features a set of additional systems that help to accurately filter out periods which are inconvenient for trading. The Expert Adviser is equipped with a trading logic (DollarAveraging) that allows the EA to close unsuccessful transactions in profit. This version of the program has been specially tuned for trading the AUDCAD currency pair. For the best results, we recommend using ECN brokers with low spreads. Backtesting shows solid results with high profit.

The MobiusAUDCAD system works well in conjunction with the MobiusUSDCHF EA.


Requirements

  • Platform: MT4
  • Asset: AUDCAD
  • Account type: any, works on cent accounts. It is recommended to use an ECN account with a low spread.
  • Minimum deposit: $200
  • Leverage: 1:50-1:2000
  • Spread lower than 30 points (3 pips)
  • 24 hours access to trading. It is recommended to use VPS


Systems of the EA

  • TPInterpolation - interpolation system for the Target Profit. If the price does not hit TP in 10 minutes after a trade is opened, this system will gradually decrease the Target up to the minimum level. This approach allows leaving a market that is too quiet, or to exit a position opened at a resistance level.
  • DollarAveraging - close an unsuccessful position by opening additional trades (basket of trades). The system has been tuned especially for AUDCAD, the optimum rules have been selected for entering the market using additional trades, which allows closing positions as fast as possible.
  • LevelsFilter - system for determining important price levels. When active, it does not allow the EA to open trades near the important levels, as behavior of the price near those levels is unpredictable.


Input parameters

  • AutoGmtOffset - Automatic time zone detection (GMT offset).
  • GmtOffset (hours) – GMT offset. Used in backtesting. It will also be used for live trading if AutoGmtOffset = false.
  • Channel Strategy – enable/disable the strategy for trading in quiet periods
  • Magic - identifier of orders for the Channel strategy
  • MoneyManagement - Three types of risk (High, Medium, Low) and using a fixed lot.
  • Lot - trading lot for the Channel strategy. It will be used in trading if MoneyManagement = FixedLot.
  • TakeProfit - Target Profit (default = 5 pips, 50 points).
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss.
  • Trend Strategy – enable/disable the strategy for trading in periods of increased volatility
  • Magic - identifier of orders for the Trend strategy
  • MoneyManagement - Three types of risk (High, Medium, Low) and using a fixed lot.
  • Lot - trading lot for the Trend strategy. It will be used in trading if MoneyManagement = FixedLot.
  • TakeProfit - Target Profit (default = 5 pips, 50 points).
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss.
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread. Specified in pips (1 pips = 10 points)
  • TPInterpolation - interpolation of the Target Profit (TP is gradually decreased for several hours after the trade is opened).
  • DollarAveraging - averaging of profit (closing a trade using additional positions).
  • LevelsFilter - filter trading at important price levels.
  • BuySellTurn - alternate Buy and Sell.
  • ConsiderCommission - consider Commission for Target Profit calculation.
  • TextColor1 - color 1 of output text.
  • TextColor2 - color 2 of output text.

*Winter time must be used for backtesting.

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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Mobius USDCHF
Volodymyr Strilets
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The Expert Advisor trades two strategies, each designed for a particular market behavior. Using both strategies allows you to cover a significant range of trading time and get high and stable results. The Channel strategy is based on the principle of scalping within the channel bounds, during periods of low volatility. Trend strategy builds on the principle of following the trend in during the high volatility hours. The trading periods are selected based on the statistical and fundamental analys
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