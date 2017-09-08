Mobius AUDCAD

The EA has two strategies, each designed for a particular market behavior. Using both strategies allows you to cover a significant range of trading time and get high and stable results.

The Channel strategy is based on the principle of scalping within the channel bounds, during periods of low volatility. (Modified strategy from version 1.1)

Trend strategy builds on the principle of following the trend in during the high volatility hours. (New Strategy)

The trading periods are selected based on the statistical and fundamental analysis of the specific currency pair for which the system is set up.

The EA features a set of additional systems that help to accurately filter out periods which are inconvenient for trading. The Expert Adviser is equipped with a trading logic (DollarAveraging) that allows the EA to close unsuccessful transactions in profit. This version of the program has been specially tuned for trading the AUDCAD currency pair. For the best results, we recommend using ECN brokers with low spreads. Backtesting shows solid results with high profit.

The MobiusAUDCAD system works well in conjunction with the MobiusUSDCHF EA.





Requirements

Platform: MT4

Asset: AUDCAD

Account type: any, works on cent accounts. It is recommended to use an ECN account with a low spread.

Minimum deposit: $200

Leverage: 1:50-1:2000

Spread lower than 30 points (3 pips)

24 hours access to trading. It is recommended to use VPS





Systems of the EA

TPInterpolation - interpolation system for the Target Profit. If the price does not hit TP in 10 minutes after a trade is opened, this system will gradually decrease the Target up to the minimum level. This approach allows leaving a market that is too quiet, or to exit a position opened at a resistance level.

- interpolation system for the Target Profit. If the price does not hit TP in 10 minutes after a trade is opened, this system will gradually decrease the Target up to the minimum level. This approach allows leaving a market that is too quiet, or to exit a position opened at a resistance level. DollarAveraging - close an unsuccessful position by opening additional trades (basket of trades). The system has been tuned especially for AUDCAD, the optimum rules have been selected for entering the market using additional trades, which allows closing positions as fast as possible.

- close an unsuccessful position by opening additional trades (basket of trades). The system has been tuned especially for AUDCAD, the optimum rules have been selected for entering the market using additional trades, which allows closing positions as fast as possible. LevelsFilter - system for determining important price levels. When active, it does not allow the EA to open trades near the important levels, as behavior of the price near those levels is unpredictable.





Input parameters

AutoGmtOffset - Automatic time zone detection (GMT offset).

- Automatic time zone detection (GMT offset). GmtOffset (hours) – GMT offset. Used in backtesting. It will also be used for live trading if AutoGmtOffset = false.

(hours) – GMT offset. Used in backtesting. It will also be used for live trading if AutoGmtOffset = false. Channel Strategy – enable/disable the strategy for trading in quiet periods

– enable/disable the strategy for trading in quiet periods Magic - identifier of orders for the Channel strategy

- identifier of orders for the Channel strategy MoneyManagement - Three types of risk (High, Medium, Low) and using a fixed lot.

- Three types of risk (High, Medium, Low) and using a fixed lot. Lot - trading lot for the Channel strategy. It will be used in trading if MoneyManagement = FixedLot.

- trading lot for the Channel strategy. It will be used in trading if MoneyManagement = FixedLot. TakeProfit - Target Profit (default = 5 pips, 50 points).

- Target Profit (default = 5 pips, 50 points). StopLoss - Stop Loss.

Trend Strategy – enable/disable the strategy for trading in periods of increased volatility

– enable/disable the strategy for trading in periods of increased volatility Magic - identifier of orders for the Trend strategy

- identifier of orders for the Trend strategy MoneyManagement - Three types of risk (High, Medium, Low) and using a fixed lot.

- Three types of risk (High, Medium, Low) and using a fixed lot. Lot - trading lot for the Trend strategy. It will be used in trading if MoneyManagement = FixedLot.

- trading lot for the Trend strategy. It will be used in trading if MoneyManagement = FixedLot. TakeProfit - Target Profit (default = 5 pips, 50 points).

- Target Profit (default = 5 pips, 50 points). StopLoss - Stop Loss.

MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread. Specified in pips (1 pips = 10 points)

- maximum allowed spread. Specified in pips (1 pips = 10 points) TPInterpolation - interpolation of the Target Profit (TP is gradually decreased for several hours after the trade is opened).

- interpolation of the Target Profit (TP is gradually decreased for several hours after the trade is opened). DollarAveraging - averaging of profit (closing a trade using additional positions).

- averaging of profit (closing a trade using additional positions). LevelsFilter - filter trading at important price levels.

- filter trading at important price levels. BuySellTurn - alternate Buy and Sell.

- alternate Buy and Sell. ConsiderCommission - consider Commission for Target Profit calculation.

- consider Commission for Target Profit calculation. TextColor1 - color 1 of output text.

- color 1 of output text. TextColor2 - color 2 of output text.

*Winter time must be used for backtesting.