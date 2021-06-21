Candle Trigger

Session Ploter Noor Ghani Rahman Indicators

Auto GMT Base Session Indicator "The Link to find your session time base on your GMT is given inside the indicator Description" You can find your GMT Zone and Session times from the following website to insert into this Indicator inputs, and keep the Keep GMT On as true for the first time, when you determine your Session Times according to your GMT base then you can keep this inputs as false and modify your session time according to your broker, GMT calculation is only need when you don't know t