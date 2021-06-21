Candle Trigger
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 21 June 2021
- Activations: 5
Hedging Martingale EA
The EA open first 9 Trades of initial Lotsize and from 10 - 19 of Multiplier in the sequence of 10 - 19, 20 - 29, 30 - 39 etc,. which minimize the risk to your capital and calculate the Average TP for Buy and Sell side orders as two TPs, The EA can be test on Meta Terminal Tester, the EA is opening many trades so initial lotsize of 0.01 is best on history record, but you can test by yourself higher lot of 0.02 and 0.03 while the tested timeframe is 30 minutes and 1 hour is recommended, Rest of Inputs are all Simple