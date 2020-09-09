Forex Trend Detector MT4 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54560
Forex Trend Detector MT5 product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86373
MQL5 channel. For news and discount here: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fxautomater
Please, check my other products in MQL5 Market:
- Infinity Trader EA: MT4 version | MT5 version
- Forex Gold Investor: MT4 version | MT5 version
- Forex Trend Detector: MT4 version | MT5 version
- GOLD Scalper PRO: MT4 version | MT5 version
- Omega Trend EA: MT4 version
- BF Scalper PRO: MT4 version | MT5 version
- Smart Scalper PRO: MT4 version | MT5 version
- News Scope EA PRO: MT4 version | MT5 version
- Trend Matrix EA: MT4 version | MT5 version
FOREX TREND DETECTOR LIVE PERFORMANCE
Check below Forex Trend Detector live results on different accounts.
1. Forex Trend Detector performance on EURUSD:
2. Forex Trend Detector performance on MT5 terminal:
If you want to learn more about Forex Trend Detector performance contact me: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/autotrader
Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and consistent performance.
Forex Trend Detector top features
- Follows the "Smart Money" like no other ea on the market
- Extremely precise market entries
- Very high reward to risk ratio
- Tight stop loss levels
- Not a slippage and spread dependent
- Works with any MT4 Broker
- Highly efficient money management
- Latest generation drawdown compensating algorithm
- Visual risk indication system
- High spread and high slippage protection systems
- State-of-the-art profit protection system
- Dynamic trading logic
- No need to be optimized
- High average profit per trade in pips
- 100% Guaranteed long-term profits
- Advanced Time Management system
- Max Account Trades and Max Symbol Trades limit
Instructions and recommendations
Money Management
Advanced Time Management System
Forex Trend Detector Settings
- LongTrades (true/false) – enable/disable Long trades.
- ShortTrades (true/false) – enable/disable Short trades.
- Magic - a unique identifier through which Forex Trend Detector recognises and manages its own positions. If you use other expert advisors on the same account, please ensure that each of them has a distinct, unique identifier. Never run more than one copy of Forex Trend Detector in the same account!
- EA_Comment - enter comments here if you’d like to record comments about your Forex Trend Detector trades.
- MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread in standard 4-digit pips. You can also enter partial values.
- MaxSlippage - maximum allowed slippage in standard 4-digit pips. You can also enter partial values.
- StealthMode (true/false) - in this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit levels in program logic are hidden (i.e. brokers can’t see them). If you use this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit orders are not located in the trading server, which means if your trading terminal is not connected, or if the robot is not working, your orders are not protected.
- TakeProfit – fixed Take Profit value in standard 4-digit pips.
- StopLoss – fixed Stop Loss value in standard 4-digit pips.
- TrailingStop – fixed Trailing Stop value in standard 4 digit pips
- StartTrailStop – the minimum profit of the position in pips, on which the Trailing Stop will start to be applied
- SafeExitMinutes – time in minutes, after which the position will be closed on a base of the SafeProfit parameter
- SafeProfit – profit/loss in pips on which the position will be closed, if the position live exceeded the value of the SafeExitMinutes parameter
- ExitSignalProfit – minimum profit in pips, on which the position will be closed by the aggressive profit protection trading logic
- ExitM5Profit – minimum profit in pips, on which the position will be closed, after the formation of M5 reversing bar
- BreakDist – the breakout distance of the price, outside the Bollinger Bands in which we have a signal /in pips/
- BreakDistTight – the same like BreakDist, but in case the BB channel is relatively tight - the market is in tight range
- BolPer – the period of the Bollinger Channel
- CloseDist – this value represents the necessary exit impulse in pips
- MaxBBDist – the maximum allowed distance between the lines of the Bollinger channel
- RecoveryMode (true/false) - when RecoveryMode is activated, an algorithm effectively compensates the current drawdown by smoothly increasing trading volumes. This mode is active only when AutoMM is greater than zero. Before activating RecoveryMode, please bear in mind that it can increase the risk to your account. For this reason, RecoveryMode should only be used at low values of the AutoMM parameter. We recommend RecoveryMode with AutoMM values below 1.
- RecoveryMultiplier – the multiplication factor used from the RecoveryMode. The default value of RecoveryMultiplier is 1.04, which means that the trading volume of each next trade will be multiplied by 1.04, until the drawdown is not fully compensated.
- FixedLots - the extent of the fixed trading volume. If you use AutoMM>0, the value of the FixedLots parameter will make no difference.
- AutoMM - automatic risk management activates at values greater than zero:
- AutoMM_Max - the maximum permitted risk expressed as a percentage of the account per individual transaction, calculated on the basis of a 100 pip loss. When RecoveryMode is used, this parameter limits the upper value of the risk per trade.
- MaximalLots – maximum allowed lots
- MaxTrades – maximum allowed trades which Forex Trend Detector may open.
- MaxAccountTrades – maximum allowed trades in the entire account. The default value is 0 (zero) which means that this parameter is inactive. If you want to use it then you have to set a value greater than 0 (zero). This parameter can be used to limit the number of simultaneously opened trades in the entire account. For example, let’s set MaxAccountTrades=15. When the number of all opened trades in the entire account reaches the value of MaxAccountTrades Forex Trend Detector will not open a new trade.
- MaxSymbolTrades – maximum allowed trades in the same currency pair. The default value is 0 (zero) which means that this parameter is inactive. If you want to use it then you have to set a value greater than 0 (zero). This parameter can be used to limit the number of simultaneously opened trades on the same symbol/currency pair where Forex Trend Detector is attached. For example, let’s set MaxSymbolTrades=15 and attach Forex Trend Detector on EURUSD chart. When the number of all opened EURUSD trades in the entire account reaches the value of MaxSymbolTrades Forex Trend Detector will not open a new trade.
- AllowedHour_ForBacktest - this parameter is only for backtesting! It helps optimizing the Time Management system. Here is how you can use it.
- MondayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Monday
- MondayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: MondayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade
- TuesdayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Tuesday
- TuesdayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: TuesdayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade
- WednesdayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Wednesday
- WednesdayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: WednesdayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade
- ThursdayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Thursday
- ThursdayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: ThursdayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade
- FridayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Friday
- FridayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: FridayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade
- SaturdayTrading and SundayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading during Saturday and Sunday respectively. Due to big GMT offset, some brokers trade during weekends and for that reason we added these parameters as well.
Risk Management Hints
Forex Trend Detector Backtest Results
How to backtest Forex Trend Detector
If you wish to back-test Forex Trend Detector, first you should download history from the MetaTrader history center: click Tools -> History Center, or press the "F2" key of the keyboard. In the list, find the currency pair that you wish to back-test and double click to expand it. Click "1 Minute (M1)" and then click "Download". When the download process is finished, double click on "5 Minutes (M5)” and "15 Minutes (M15)" to convert the M1 data (repeat this for the rest of the time frames). Close the "History Center" window. Restart the MT4 terminal in any case. Check the below image!
To open the "Strategy Tester" window click the "Strategy Tester" button of the MetaTrader menu, or press "Ctrl+R" on the keyboard. In the "Strategy Tester" window choose Forex Trend Detector, choose one of the supported currency pairs, choose M5 timeframe, choose the method "Every tick ...", as shown below. Click "Start" to start the back-test.
The back-test by "Every tick" is the most precise, but it is very slow. If you wish to save time you can run the back-test on M1 timeframe by "Open price only ..." method and this will be correct too.