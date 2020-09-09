



I built Forex Trend Detector on a trading strategy that works!





I didn't use exotic or speculative techniques – instead i examined the strategies that professional fund managers…or what insiders call "The Smart Money".

Next I added a sophisticated drawdown compensating algorithm to protect your account by minimizing rapid drawdown allowing you to exit your trades with minimal loss.

The volatility breakout strategy combined with my conservative drawdown algorithm, results in the most powerful trading tool you'll ever use.





Plus…





The algorithm has been tested, reviewed, refined, and re-tested to insure that I have the most powerful and robust tool in the market.

The volatility breakout strategy isn't new.I am not gambling on an untested technique. Volatility breakout is the #1 technique for thousands of highly successful fund managers, institutional buyers, and investment houses.

The Smart Money uses volatility breakout because it's logical. The strategy just follows the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and consistent performance.









Forex Trend Detector top features

Follows the "Smart Money" like no other ea on the market

Extremely precise market entries

Very high reward to risk ratio

Tight stop loss levels

Not a slippage and spread dependent

Works with any MT4 Broker

Highly efficient money management

Latest generation drawdown compensating algorithm

Visual risk indication system

High spread and high slippage protection systems

State-of-the-art profit protection system

Dynamic trading logic

No need to be optimized

High average profit per trade in pips

100% Guaranteed long-term profits

Advanced Time Management system

Max Account Trades and Max Symbol Trades limit





Instructions and recommendations





Recommended timeframe: M5





Recommended backtest method: M5 by every tick





Fast backtest method: M1 open price





Supported currency pairs: EURUSD and GBPUSD





The default settings of Forex Trend Detector are for EURUSD currency pair only. I have provided a .set file for GBPUSD. This .set file is available at the bottom of the blog. Just scroll down and you will find it.

Forex Trend Detector automatically recognizes whether your broker offers four- or five-digit quotes. You don’t need to change any settings. If your broker offers five-digit quotes, you don’t have to multiply TakeProfit and StopLoss values by 10.





Money Management

Forex Trend Detector comes with Money Management System. You can set a risk in percent and the robot will automatically calculate the lots according the risk and your account free margin.









Advanced Time Management System

With the Time Management System you can precisely configure the robot to trade only during specific hours. You can also configure the robot to trade or not on individual week days. This is a very powerful option which will let you avoid the most dangerous periods and to trade the best periods when the robot show best results.









Forex Trend Detector Settings





====== General Settings =======





LongTrades (true/false) – enable/disable Long trades.

(true/false) – enable/disable Long trades. ShortTrades (true/false) – enable/disable Short trades.

(true/false) – enable/disable Short trades. Magic - a unique identifier through which Forex Trend Detector recognises and manages its own positions. If you use other expert advisors on the same account, please ensure that each of them has a distinct, unique identifier. Never run more than one copy of Forex Trend Detector in the same account!

- a unique identifier through which Forex Trend Detector recognises and manages its own positions. EA_Comment - enter comments here if you’d like to record comments about your Forex Trend Detector trades.

- enter comments here if you’d like to record comments about your Forex Trend Detector trades. MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread in standard 4-digit pips. You can also enter partial values.

- maximum allowed spread in standard 4-digit pips. You can also enter partial values. MaxSlippage - maximum allowed slippage in standard 4-digit pips. You can also enter partial values.

- maximum allowed slippage in standard 4-digit pips. You can also enter partial values. StealthMode (true/false) - in this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit levels in program logic are hidden (i.e. brokers can’t see them). If you use this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit orders are not located in the trading server, which means if your trading terminal is not connected, or if the robot is not working, your orders are not protected.

(true/false) - in this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit levels in program logic are hidden (i.e. brokers can’t see them). If you use this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit orders are not located in the trading server, which means if your trading terminal is not connected, or if the robot is not working, your orders are not protected. TakeProfit – fixed Take Profit value in standard 4-digit pips.

– fixed Take Profit value in standard 4-digit pips. StopLoss – fixed Stop Loss value in standard 4-digit pips.

– fixed Stop Loss value in standard 4-digit pips. TrailingStop – fixed Trailing Stop value in standard 4 digit pips

– fixed Trailing Stop value in standard 4 digit pips StartTrailStop – the minimum profit of the position in pips, on which the Trailing Stop will start to be applied

– the minimum profit of the position in pips, on which the Trailing Stop will start to be applied SafeExitMinutes – time in minutes, after which the position will be closed on a base of the SafeProfit parameter

– time in minutes, after which the position will be closed on a base of the SafeProfit parameter SafeProfit – profit/loss in pips on which the position will be closed, if the position live exceeded the value of the SafeExitMinutes parameter

– profit/loss in pips on which the position will be closed, if the position live exceeded the value of the SafeExitMinutes parameter ExitSignalProfit – minimum profit in pips, on which the position will be closed by the aggressive profit protection trading logic

– minimum profit in pips, on which the position will be closed by the aggressive profit protection trading logic ExitM5Profit – minimum profit in pips, on which the position will be closed, after the formation of M5 reversing bar





====== Trading Logic Settings =======





BreakDist – the breakout distance of the price, outside the Bollinger Bands in which we have a signal /in pips/

– the breakout distance of the price, outside the Bollinger Bands in which we have a signal /in pips/ BreakDistTight – the same like BreakDist, but in case the BB channel is relatively tight - the market is in tight range

– the same like BreakDist, but in case the BB channel is relatively tight - the market is in tight range BolPer – the period of the Bollinger Channel

– the period of the Bollinger Channel CloseDist – this value represents the necessary exit impulse in pips

– this value represents the necessary exit impulse in pips MaxBBDist – the maximum allowed distance between the lines of the Bollinger channel









====== Risk Management ========





RecoveryMode (true/false) - when RecoveryMode is activated, an algorithm effectively compensates the current drawdown by smoothly increasing trading volumes. This mode is active only when AutoMM is greater than zero. Before activating RecoveryMode, please bear in mind that it can increase the risk to your account. For this reason, RecoveryMode should only be used at low values of the AutoMM parameter. We recommend RecoveryMode with AutoMM values below 1.

(true/false) - when RecoveryMode is activated, an algorithm effectively compensates the current drawdown by smoothly increasing trading volumes. This mode is active only when AutoMM is greater than zero. Before activating RecoveryMode, please bear in mind that it can increase the risk to your account. For this reason, RecoveryMode should only be used at low values of the AutoMM parameter. We recommend RecoveryMode with AutoMM values below 1. RecoveryMultiplier – the multiplication factor used from the RecoveryMode. The default value of RecoveryMultiplier is 1.04, which means that the trading volume of each next trade will be multiplied by 1.04, until the drawdown is not fully compensated.

– the multiplication factor used from the RecoveryMode. The default value of RecoveryMultiplier is 1.04, which means that the trading volume of each next trade will be multiplied by 1.04, until the drawdown is not fully compensated. FixedLots - the extent of the fixed trading volume. If you use AutoMM>0, the value of the FixedLots parameter will make no difference.

- the extent of the fixed trading volume. If you use AutoMM>0, the value of the FixedLots parameter will make no difference. AutoMM - automatic risk management activates at values greater than zero:

Example 1: at AutoMM = 0.5, Forex Trend Detector opens positions equal to 0.05 lots (5,000) given account extent of 10,000. This places 0.5 per cent of the account extent at risk per individual transaction at a loss of 100 pips.

Example 2: at AutoMM = 2, Forex Trend Detector opens positions equal to 0.2 lot (20,000) given account extent of 10,000. This places 2 per cent of the account extent at risk per individual transaction at a loss of 100 pips.

AutoMM_Max - the maximum permitted risk expressed as a percentage of the account per individual transaction, calculated on the basis of a 100 pip loss. When RecoveryMode is used, this parameter limits the upper value of the risk per trade.

- the maximum permitted risk expressed as a percentage of the account per individual transaction, calculated on the basis of a 100 pip loss. When RecoveryMode is used, this parameter limits the upper value of the risk per trade. MaximalLots – maximum allowed lots

– maximum allowed lots MaxTrades – maximum allowed trades which Forex Trend Detector may open.

The default value is 10 trades, opened in 5 minute intervals in the direction of a strong market impulse. You can increase this value at your convenience up to 15 trades. The EA could open up to 15 trades in very rare and very strong market impulses, which are the most profitable for Forex Trend Detector EA. The risk in situations like that, even with 10-15 open trades is minimal, because only a few of these trades could be closed at Stop Loss. In fact in 80% of the cases you will have up to 5 trades at a time.

MaxAccountTrades – maximum allowed trades in the entire account. The default value is 0 (zero) which means that this parameter is inactive. If you want to use it then you have to set a value greater than 0 (zero). This parameter can be used to limit the number of simultaneously opened trades in the entire account. For example, let’s set MaxAccountTrades=15. When the number of all opened trades in the entire account reaches the value of MaxAccountTrades Forex Trend Detector will not open a new trade.

– maximum allowed trades in the entire account. The default value is 0 (zero) which means that this parameter is inactive. If you want to use it then you have to set a value greater than 0 (zero). This parameter can be used to limit the number of simultaneously opened trades in the entire account. For example, let’s set MaxAccountTrades=15. When the number of all opened trades in the entire account reaches the value of MaxAccountTrades Forex Trend Detector will not open a new trade. MaxSymbolTrades – maximum allowed trades in the same currency pair. The default value is 0 (zero) which means that this parameter is inactive. If you want to use it then you have to set a value greater than 0 (zero). This parameter can be used to limit the number of simultaneously opened trades on the same symbol/currency pair where Forex Trend Detector is attached. For example, let’s set MaxSymbolTrades=15 and attach Forex Trend Detector on EURUSD chart. When the number of all opened EURUSD trades in the entire account reaches the value of MaxSymbolTrades Forex Trend Detector will not open a new trade.









==== Time Management System ====





AllowedHour_ForBacktest - this parameter is only for backtesting! It helps optimizing the Time Management system. Here is how you can use it.

During the optimization set start value 0, end value 23 and the step 1. You can optimize only one day per optimization. For example, you want to optimize the trading hours for Monday, you have to disable other days bay settings TuesdayTrading=false ... to ... FridayTrading=false. At the end of the optimization the tester will show you the best hours for trading on Monday. You can add these best hours in the parameter MondayTradingHours separated by comma, for example: 1,4,6.

MondayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Monday

- true/false - enable or disable trading on Monday MondayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: MondayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade

- trading hours separated by comma. For example: MondayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade TuesdayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Tuesday

- true/false - enable or disable trading on Tuesday TuesdayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: TuesdayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade

- trading hours separated by comma. For example: TuesdayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade WednesdayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Wednesday

- true/false - enable or disable trading on Wednesday WednesdayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: WednesdayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade

- trading hours separated by comma. For example: WednesdayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade ThursdayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Thursday

- true/false - enable or disable trading on Thursday ThursdayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: ThursdayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade

- trading hours separated by comma. For example: ThursdayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade FridayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Friday

- true/false - enable or disable trading on Friday FridayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: FridayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade

- trading hours separated by comma. For example: FridayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade SaturdayTrading and SundayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading during Saturday and Sunday respectively. Due to big GMT offset, some brokers trade during weekends and for that reason we added these parameters as well.













Risk Management Hints





Risk management is with fundamental importance in attaining optimum trading results. It pays to think very carefully before deciding what percentage of your account to expose to risk in each individual transaction.





If your account is significant in extent and importance and you want to avoid taking unnecessary risks, then you should settle for AutoMM values between 0.5 and 1 per cent risk per individual transaction.

If your account is not significant in extent or importance, and if you can afford to assume significant risk, then you can probably afford to select AutoMM values between 2 and 5 per cent per individual transaction.

For small accounts not significant in extent or importance you can start with larger risk like AutoMM=4-5. Then, if you get lucky and the EA manage to increase your account significantly it will be reasonable to reduce the risk in order to protect your profits. AutoMM between 0.5 and 1 provides an optimal efficiency of the “RecoveryMode -ON” drawdown compensating algorithm.

Here are some examples - if you have a USD 10000 account free margin, then:

- If AutoMM=0, the EA will trade with volume = parameter FixedLots (defaults FixedLots=0.01)

- If AutoMM=0.5 (0.5 per cent risk) the EA will open 0.05 standard lot positions.

- If AutoMM=1 (1 per cent risk) the EA will open 0.1 standard lot positions.













Forex Trend Detector Backtest Results













How to backtest Forex Trend Detector

If you wish to back-test Forex Trend Detector, first you should download history from the MetaTrader history center: click Tools -> History Center, or press the "F2" key of the keyboard. In the list, find the currency pair that you wish to back-test and double click to expand it. Click "1 Minute (M1)" and then click "Download". When the download process is finished, double click on "5 Minutes (M5)” and "15 Minutes (M15)" to convert the M1 data (repeat this for the rest of the time frames). Close the "History Center" window. Restart the MT4 terminal in any case. Check the below image! To open the "Strategy Tester" window click the "Strategy Tester" button of the MetaTrader menu, or press "Ctrl+R" on the keyboard. In the "Strategy Tester" window choose Forex Trend Detector, choose one of the supported currency pairs, choose M5 timeframe, choose the method "Every tick ...", as shown below. Click "Start" to start the back-test. The back-test by "Every tick" is the most precise, but it is very slow. If you wish to save time you can run the back-test on M1 timeframe by "Open price only ..." method and this will be correct too.



