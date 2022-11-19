Neo Breakout MT5

Breakout EA based  on  advanced strategy , generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price ranges. Data has been collected for over 15 years to produce model strategy.

 The strategy, filters out  false signals and  performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. 

It uses a system of filtering false signals.

The EA uses advanced adaptive trailing stop.

specifically optimized for EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,EURJPY,GBPJPY

The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade.



Requirements and Recommendations
  1. Low spreads and high quality execution are important when choosing a broker.
  2. We recommend using a VPS with minimal ping to your broker.
  3. The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).
  4. It is recommended to run the adviser on one account (one account is one adviser).
  5. Leverage of 1: 200 or more is recommended.
  6. if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
  7. You need to check with your broker that the broker allows you to HERGE and trade scalping strategies by holding a position for less than a minute. 
  8. minimal amount we recommend to trade with is at least 100 dollars.
  9. Test out different parameters and timeframe to suit what you need 


Parameters
  • Magic — Identifier for trades.
  • Infor display—  Toggle on and off information panel .
  • Timeframe — Time unit to be used for trading .
  • Max Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order triggers.
  • Magic refiner — Tuner for better entries.
  • order expirations period —  deletes pending orders based number of bars specified  depending on timeframe selected.
  • Order Distance Type — Used specify the range which orders are allowed.
  • Fixed Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).
  • Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
  • Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
  • Take_Profit — Take profit in points.
  • Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.








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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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