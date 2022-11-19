Neo Breakout MT5

Breakout EA based on advanced strategy , generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price ranges. Data has been collected for over 15 years to produce model strategy.

The strategy, filters out false signals and performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.



It uses a system of filtering false signals.

The EA uses advanced adaptive trailing stop.

specifically optimized for EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,EURJPY,GBPJPY

The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade.









Low spreads and high quality execution are important when choosing a broker. We recommend using a VPS with minimal ping to your broker. The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ). It is recommended to run the adviser on one account (one account is one adviser). Leverage of 1: 200 or more is recommended. if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers. You need to check with your broker that the broker allows you to HERGE and trade scalping strategies by holding a position for less than a minute. minimal amount we recommend to trade with is at least 100 dollars. Test out different parameters and timeframe to suit what you need



Parameters Magic — Identifier for trades.

Identifier for trades. Infor display— Toggle on and off information panel .

Toggle on and off information panel . Timeframe — Time unit to be used for trading .

Time unit to be used for trading . Max Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order triggers.

Maximum Spread allowed before pending order triggers. Magic refiner — Tuner for better entries.

Tuner for better entries. order expirations period — deletes pending orders based number of bars specified depending on timeframe selected.

deletes pending orders based number of bars specified depending on timeframe selected. Order Distance Type — Used specify the range which orders are allowed.

Used specify the range which orders are allowed. Fixed Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).

Fixed lot (if - false). Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).

If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management). Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).

Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %). Take_Profit — Take profit in points.

Take profit in points. Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.















