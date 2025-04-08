TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point.

Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size.

Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk.





Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4)

Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current time frame, suggest time frame: H1)

Addition position: RSI (suggest time frame: H4) and Pin bar(suggest time frame: D1)





Warning

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Martingale System is at high risk.





Free version: Link





Parameters:

magicNum - Magic Number

comment - Comment for the trade

maxslippage - Maximum Slippage

maxSpread - Maximum Spread allow to trade

mTP - Target Profit in Money

mSL - Stop loss in Money

initial lot size - initial lot size

lot Multiplier - lot size multiplier when add other position, if 2, initial lot = 0.01, the lot size of first additional position = 0.02, lot size of second additional position = 0.04

maxOrder - Maximum position number

TrendFilter TimeFrame

Enable TrendFilter - ADX

ADX Period

Enable TrendFilter - zzFibo

zzFibo look back period

RSI Entry

RSI period(Entry)

Pin Bar Entry

Tail(Entry) size - between 0.01 - 0.99

RSI Add Position

PinBar Add Position TimeFrame

RSI period(Add Order)

PinBar Add Position

PinBar Add Position TimeFrame

Tail(Add Order) size - between 0.01 - 0.99



