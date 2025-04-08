TrendFollowMT

TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point.

Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size.

Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk.


Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4)

Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current time frame, suggest time frame: H1)

Addition position:  RSI (suggest time frame: H4) and Pin bar(suggest time frame: D1)


Warning

  • Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

  • Martingale System is at high risk.


Free version: Link


Parameters:

  • magicNum - Magic Number
  • comment - Comment for the trade
  • maxslippage - Maximum Slippage
  • maxSpread - Maximum Spread allow to trade
  • mTP - Target Profit in Money
  • mSL - Stop loss in Money
  • initial lot size - initial lot size
  • lot Multiplier - lot size multiplier when add other position, if 2, initial lot = 0.01, the lot size of first additional position = 0.02, lot size of  second additional position = 0.04
  • maxOrder - Maximum position number
  • TrendFilter TimeFrame
  • Enable TrendFilter - ADX 
  • ADX Period
  • Enable TrendFilter - zzFibo
  • zzFibo look back period
  • RSI Entry 
  • RSI period(Entry)
  • Pin Bar Entry
  • Tail(Entry) size - between 0.01 - 0.99
  • RSI Add Position
  • PinBar Add Position TimeFrame
  • RSI period(Add Order)
  • PinBar Add Position
  • PinBar Add Position TimeFrame
  • Tail(Add Order) size  - between 0.01 - 0.99


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
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Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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TrendFollowMT Free
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TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Free version will only trade on buy signal and locked the initial Lot size (0.01). Paid v
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