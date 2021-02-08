Moving average double smoothing

This pointer is supplied of a double smoothing in such way to succeed to be more reactive of a blunt Moving Average but without tracing the noises of bottom of the market. Its use will have to be exclusively turned to the search and to the identification of the trend in action (even if graphically it could seem an indicator that indicates an inversion of the prices) because the first useful signal is had to the opening of the successive bar to that one that has made to invert the sense of the average to double smoothing.







